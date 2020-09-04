Russian Vaccine Safe, Induces Antibody Response in Small Human Studies: Lancet Study – Russia’s Covid-19 Vaccine Safe, Passed First Trial: Lancet Study

Russia announced the development of the coronavirus vaccine last month (symbolic photo)

According to SpecialtyStudy, the first test showed no “adverse effects” and developed within three weeks. Endobodies Russia announced the development of a vaccine last month

In patients originally tested with the corona virus vaccine developed by Russia, antibodies were developed with no “serious adverse events”. This information was given in a study published in the Lancet, but experts say the studies were done in such small numbers to prove that the vaccine is safe and effective. Significantly, Russia announced last month that it would develop the corona virus vaccine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country had produced the first vaccine against the corona virus. He also said that his daughter received this vaccine and is fine. Russia called this vaccine Sputnik V (Sputnik V), which is also the name of one of its satellites. It is claimed that this vaccine can be used to develop permanent immunity to covid-19.

Regarding this vaccine against Russia, scientists in Western countries had raised concerns about the safety of the vaccine. They believed that using a vaccine this quickly could prove dangerous. Russia, on the other hand, brushed this criticism aside, accusing it of undermining its research. According to the Lancets study, Russian researchers conducted two short studies, each involving 38 healthy people between the ages of 16 and 60 who were vaccinated in two parts. Each participant received a vaccine dose in the first part and a second dose 21 days later. All of these were monitored for 42 days. Antibodies were developed within three weeks.

