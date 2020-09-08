Russia COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V First Batch Released – Russia Launches Corona Vaccine Sputnik V First Batch For Common People

The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine passed the quality test for the regulation of medical devices (symbolic photo).

Moscow:

New cases of coronavirus are emerging worldwide. The Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V (Sputnik-V) has now been released for civilian traffic. It is planned to dispense the vaccine on a regional basis soon. The Russian Ministry of Health gave this information. ‘Sputnik-V’ was developed by the Gamalaya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of Russia and the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

“The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine passed the required quality test by the regulator for medical devices to prevent the new corona virus infection and the first batch was released into civilian traffic,” said a statement from the ministry. The first vaccine against COVID-19 was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11. It was called Sputnik V.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin had hoped on Sunday that the majority of Moscow’s public would receive this drug within a few months.

According to the Ministry of Health, Russia plans to ship the first batch of vaccines to other regions of the country soon.

Let us know that Russia announced last month that it would manufacture the world’s first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself announced this, saying his country had produced the first vaccine against the corona virus. He also said that his daughter received this vaccine. The vaccine is called Sputnik V, which is also the name of a Russian satellite. It is claimed that this vaccine can be used to develop permanent immunity to Covid-19.

