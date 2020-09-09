Rodenticide Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 By Product Type, By Application, By End Use , By Region.

Rodenticide Market was valued US$ 785.40 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of around USD XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of approximately XX % for a forecast 2018-2026.

Increasing concerns regarding economic loss associated with damage caused by rodents in agricultural fields are expected to drive growth over the coming years. Rising rodent population is a major factor behind the growing prevalence of transferable diseases like plague, Hantavirus infection, and Lassa fever, which, in turn, affects the environment, wildlife, and human beings. This has triggered the use of many rodent control products in commercial, residential, and industrial applications.

However, environmental concerns over use of chemicals and their ill effects on humans and other living beings are expected to restrain demand. So, product application is highly regulated by stringent laws. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the rodenticide market.

The report covers the segments in the pontoon boat market such as product type, application, and end-use. Based on application type, pellets are expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Rodenticides pellet is the most efficient one as causing direct effects like suffocation and kills rodent. Rodenticide pellets attract a large number of rodents due to their seed-like shape. Blocks are appropriate for outdoor use as they are waterproof and resistant to the environment. Spray products cannot be used in ventilation ducts as it can spread particles into the air, which, in turn, can contaminate food and other sensitive products but has measurable growth in a forecast period.

The agriculture segment is one of the largest gain generating segment for rodenticides market. The increasing population had resulted in a high demand for food along with continuously demising farmable land particularly gave rise to rodenticides market. High hygiene standards in the business, public, and residential sectors has cause other segment to grow.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the rodenticides market in the forecast period owing to the huge demand for rodenticides in the agricultural segment. Government funding for the cultivation of high superiority food, because of decreasing farmable land is the root cause of the leading market in North America. Europe holds the second-largest market for rodenticides. Europe is likely to experience moderate growth for rodenticides in the forecast period. Latin America is expected to show ruminative growth over the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa are expected to experience the dynamic growth rate in the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the rodenticide market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies like product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. In January 2019, Turner Pest Control, a Jacksonville-based Anticimex company acquired Brandon Pest Control (U.S). It is US$ 8 Mn Company that deals with pest control service provider. The acquisition is the part of the company’s aggressive growth approach.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Rodenticide Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Rodenticide Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Rodenticide Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Rodenticide Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players Profiled and Annalised:

BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience Ag, Impex Europa S.L., J.T. Eaton & Co., Inc., Liphatech, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Pelgar International, SenestechInc.,Syngenta,UPL Limited,The DOW Chemical Company, Du Pont De Nemours and Company.,Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, United Phosphorus Ltdare some of keyplayers in the Rodenticides .

Scope of Rodenticide Market Repoet:

Rodenticides Market, by Product Type:

• Anticoagulant

• Non-Anticoagulant

Rodenticides Market, By Application Type:

• Pellets

• Block

• Powder

• Spray

Rodenticides Market, By End-use Type:

• Agriculture

• Pest control companies

• Warehouses

• Urban centers

• Household

Rodenticides Market, By Region Type:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

