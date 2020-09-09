Rhea chakraborty giraftaar: Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested on medical grounds

Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The biggest reason, along with other evidence, is that Riya Chakraborty has now admitted that she used to buy and use drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. While Riya knew that Sushant was depressed and receiving treatment. In such a situation, Sushant took drugs and also medicines, which had a very negative effect on his body …

Why is Riya responsible for Sushant’s poor condition?

– When the NCB questioned Riya during their interrogation and knew that Sushant was being treated by psychiatrists and was also taking mental health medication, why was he constantly arranging medication for Sushant? Will she give medication or drugs to someone who thinks she is her? According to sources, Riya was silent on the matter.

– This becomes a situation where it is clear that Riya (Rhea Chakraborty) is responsible for the deterioration of Sushant’s mental state. Well, we are talking on the subject of how a person who is also taking mental health medication and also taking medication affects the consumption of both things in their body.

Drugs have bad effects on the brain

Sushant took these drugs

Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychological condition and the nature of the information related to his treatment emerged that Sushant took Flunil and Etizolam along with other drugs. These drugs help increase the chemical serotonin in a person’s brain.

Serotonin keeps the mind calm

-Serotonin acts like a neurotransmitter in our body. It helps keep the mind calm and removes negative thoughts. While drugs (regardless of what drugs are taken to poison) can get into our body to reduce this serotonin neurotransmitter and greatly increase the amount of dopamine.

– At the same time, two different types of chemicals entered Sushant’s body, one as a medicine and one as a drug. Both chemicals oppose each other in their nature and effects. That is, drugs increased serotonin in Sushant’s head, while drugs excessively increased dopamine.

Elevated dopamine in the brain leads to hallucinations

… Sushant’s condition was deteriorating

– At the same time, Sushant suffered from depression and anxiety as two different types of chemicals entered the body continuously. According to Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Senior Psychiatrist at Max Hospital in Patparganj (Delhi), when the amount of dopamine in the brain increases too much, one hears the same noises around you and the events begin to feel the reality has nothing to do with

– When a person begins to live in an imaginary world that is far from the real world and listens to the voices that are not really there, it is called hallucination. At the moment we cannot say if Sushant was killed or suicide committed, but it is clear that the people around him did not care about his mental state as it should have been kept.

These things are needed

– People battling mental illness need the most of belonging, love, and trust. Because they are going through emotional ups and downs due to their illness. In this situation, family and friends must follow doctors’ guidelines to understand their feelings.

