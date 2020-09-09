Reason for Chest Pain: Multiple Reasons for Chest Pain: Chest pain is caused by these different problems. Don’t ignore them. There can be several reasons for chest pain when women know how to handle Hindi

The first time a teenage woman experiences chest pain. Because at this time, hormonal changes in the body take place very quickly and the body is developing at its peak. During this time, they must be in pain for many different reasons. This pain is common in most cases and can be corrected with a little care. Find out here under which conditions breast pens should not be ignored … Why are breast pens?

– The reason for chest pain can vary at different stages of life. For example, chest pain occurs in the development of body organs in teenagers.

– While the hormonal changes that occur in the body each month after periods start can also cause chest pain, bruising or tingling.

However, during periods, the problem of chest pain usually occurs in women whose periods are abnormal or who have less or more bleeding.

Get relief from chest pain during this time

You can use natural pain relievers or home remedies to relieve chest pain that occurs in girls and teenage periods.

-If you do not know about this, you should speak to a doctor and take the tonics they suggest.

Heat 3 teaspoons of mustard oil, 3 cloves of garlic, two pinches of celery and some pudding. When the oil is well cooked, let it cool, then massage gently on your chest with your hands.

– You will very likely get pain relief with this recipe. If it doesn’t, you should meet with your doctor as soon as possible.

Other causes of chest pain

– Women who breastfeed after having their first child also often experience chest pain, stinging, or problems with swelling.

Not wearing the correct bra size can also be the reason for breast pins. Because wearing a tight bra keeps the skin and muscles under constant pressure, which increases the pain.

– While wearing an oversized bra may not provide the necessary support for the muscles, it can make the pain worse. So always remember your correct size when choosing a bra.

-Menopause can also cause women to experience chest pain. Because during this time, the body of women goes through many hormonal changes again. This makes breasts very sensitive.

Things related to lifestyle and food

Chest pain can also occur due to improper eating habits and some uncomfortable lifestyle-related activities. For example, not choosing the right bra when running and exercising, not adopting the correct posture before bed, consuming acidic and cold things during your period, etc.

– Women who consume a lot of tea, coffee, soda and alcohol often have problems with chest pain, heaviness, sensitivity or discomfort.

Carelessness and hormonal changes

– Women who have been taking antidepressants for a long time often face such problems. However, such cases occur in very small amounts.

Yes, women who do not consume these drugs properly and who stop the drugs as they wish and then start taking them are more likely to have the problem of chest pain.

-This happens because drugs related to mental illnesses build up the hormonal balance in our body. When these medicines are taken irregularly, it increases the imbalance of hormones in our bodies, which women can experience as chest pain.

Don’t ignore any chest-related pain or stitches

