Rajnath Singh arrives in Iran, will meet the defense minister there – Rajnath Singh arrives in Tehran, will meet the Iranian defense minister

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Tehran.

Tehran:

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached Tehran on Saturday. There he will meet his Iranian counterpart to discuss bilateral defense relations. The day before he had asked the Persian Gulf countries to resolve their differences through negotiation on the basis of mutual respect. After a three-day trip to Russia, Singh came to Tehran from Moscow. He attended the meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow.

also read

During this time, the defense minister also held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Russia, China and Central Asian countries. The Defense Minister’s office tweeted: “Defense Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Tehran tonight. During this visit he will meet the Iranian Defense Minister (Brigadier General Aamir Hatami).

India on Friday said it was “deeply concerned” about the situation in the Persian Gulf and urged countries in the region to resolve their differences through a dialogue based on mutual respect. A number of incidents in the Persian Gulf in recent weeks related to Iran, the United States and the United Arab Emirates have added to tensions in the region.

Rajnath Singh told the Chinese defense minister at the meeting: “The negotiations to restore peace should continue.”

At a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Singh said, “We are very concerned about the situation in the Persian Gulf.”

VIDEO: Defense Ministers of India and Russia meet

(Aside from the headline, this message was not edited by the NDTV team but posted directly from the Syndicate feed.)