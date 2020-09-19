Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices Market 2020-2026 Business Growth Statistics || Leading Players – F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN

The Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices Market business report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. Competitive analysis has been carried out in this industry analysis report for the major players in the market which supports businesses take better moves for enhancing their product and sales. Besides, this Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices market research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares & possible sales volume of the company.

Market Analysis: Global Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices Market

The Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices Market accounted to USD 4.5 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Key Market Competitors: Global Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in Q-PCR and D-PCR devices market are F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Takara Bio, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomérieux S.A., Fluidigm Corporation, Danaher, Abbott, Merck KGaA , BD, Promega Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, BioFire Diagnostics, Cepheid, among others

Market Definition: Global Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices Market

Q-PCR and D-PCR devices are instruments for quantification and amplification of nucleic acids which includes DNA, cDNA, methylated DNA, or RNA. Q-PCR and D-PCR are quantitative, Digital PCR is a next-generation testing method which helps precise quantification of nucleic acids.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders

R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies

Technological advancement to adopt the new technology

Increase in usage of biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases

Market Restraint

High initial costs for installing the equipment’s

Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals

Segmentation: Global Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices Market

By Technology

Quantitative PCR

Digital PCR

By Product Type

Reagents

Consumables

Instruments

Software

By Application

Clinical applications

Research

Forensic

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Research laboratories

Academic institutes

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology companies

Clinical research organizations

Forensic laboratories

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. expanded its portfolio of instruments for molecular diagnostics as their introduction of the AriaDx Real-Time PCR System. AriaDx is the only modular real-time PCR instrument in the market intended for in vitro diagnostic use, new AriaDx Real-Time PCR System has been designed and manufactured to according to standards and is CE marked for use in in vitro diagnostics.

In October 2012, Life Tech Remains Leader of qPCR Research Market customer spending on qPCR reagents is expected to spike over years, espondents cited flexibility, data quality, well‐to‐well consistency, and available applications as the main criteria in purchasing a new instrument. https://www.genomeweb.com/pcr/survey-indicates-life-tech-remains-leader-qpcr-research-market-faces-some-pricing-pressure#.XNlmnhQzbIU

Competitive Analysis: Global Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices Market

Global Q-PCR and D-PCR devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Q-PCR and D-PCR devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @

