Protest in Nepal Kathmandu against the intrusion into China

At the behest of China, the dragon has so shocked the Nepalese Communist Party Oli government, which is campaigning for an anti-India agenda, that it cannot speak. On the other hand, public anger has now broken out. After confirmation of the Chinese occupation and the construction of buildings in Humla, Nepal, people in Kathmandu took to the streets and participated in a procession shouting loud slogans against China. Outside the Chinese embassy in Balwaters, people shouted slogans with posters in their hands.

According to the Nepalese news website KhabarHub, angry people are raising slogans such as “prevent border crossings”, return invaded Nepalese land, open the border between Nepal and China, Chinese imperialism Murdabad. Similar slogans are also written on the posters and banners of the youth. A large number of security guards have now been deployed outside the Chinese embassy. Photos and videos of the demonstration are shared on social media, which is how people express their anger against Chinese attacks.

Recently, there was news in the Nepalese media that China has invaded Nepalese land in Humla district. China has removed 11 border buildings and erected 11 buildings here. Shortly thereafter, a team led by Chiranjeevi Giri, Humla’s chief district officer, was dispatched to investigate an actual location along the border. After an on-site study, the team sent a report to the center. However, the Nepalese government has not yet established a procedure regarding the border.

"Go back to China". Protests against the illegal occupation of Nepalese territory by China broke out in front of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu. Eventually, Nepalese citizens wake up to what Oli is doing to their country.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, Wang Jialong, claimed that the building in the border area between China and Nepal was made of ceramic. He said: “The Nepalese side can check again whether China and Nepal are close neighbors. China has always respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nepal.”

Even before there were reports of the occupation of Nepal in some other places on Nepalese soil, the Oli government turned a blind eye. On the other hand, the Nepalese government continued to open the front against India. At the behest of China, the government of the Communist Party of Nepal added Indian territories to its map.