Propylene Oxide Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Production Process, by Application, End-use Industry and by Geography

Propylene Oxide Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 14.30 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Propylene Oxide Market

Rising use of polyurethanes in sealants, thermal insulators, and flooring materials will drive market growth. Growing automotive sector in various countries including in China, Mexico, the U.S., and India is expected to increase market penetration over the projected period. Propylene oxide as a chemical intermediate to produce elastomers, adhesives, flexible and rigid foams, coatings, and injection moldings, which find wide applications in gasoline tanks, tub-shower combinations, and boat hulls. Rising consumption of the product in the production of substances including propylene glycols, polyalkylene glycols, and propylene glycol ethers will supplement market expansion. High consumption in defoamers, lubricants, oil-field chemicals, greases, wetting agents, latex paints, and water scavengers will augment industry-penetration.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/2515/

Propylene oxide market based on production process has been segmented into chlorohydrin process, hydrogen peroxide process, styrene monomer process, TBA co-product process and cumene-based process. Chlorohydrin process is holds the major share of market and hydrogen peroxide process segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Polyether polyol segment based on application is expected to grow at a high CAGR attributed to the increasing demand for polyurethane foams from several end-use industries, such as building & construction, automotive, textile & furnishing and packaging.

Geographically, the propylene oxide market based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for propylene oxide. Increasing demand for propylene oxide from the end-use industries, such as automotive, building & construction and textile & furnishing across countries such as China, Japan and India in this region.

Scope of the Report:

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/2515/

Propylene Oxide Market, by Production Process:

• Chlorohydrin Process

• Hydrogen Peroxide Process

• Styrene Monomer Process

• TBA Co-Product Process

• Cumene-based Process

Propylene Oxide Market, by Application:

• Polyether Polyols

• Propylene Glycol

• Glycol Ethers

• Others

Propylene Oxide Market, by End-use Industry:

• Automotive

• Textile & Furnishing

• Building & Construction

• Chemical & Pharmaceutical

• Packaging

• Electronics

• Others

Propylene Oxide Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Report:

• The Dow Chemical Company (US)

• LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands)

• Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

• Huntsman Corporation (US)

• BASF (Germany)

• Asahi Glass Company (Japan)

• Repsol, (Spain)

• Sumitomo Chemical Company (Japan)

• SKC Co. (South Korea)

• Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)

Major Table Propylene Oxide Market of Contents Report

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. END-USER OVERVIEW

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Key Trends

5. PROPYLENE OXIDE MARKET, BY PRODUCTION PROCESS (2019-2026)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Propylene Oxide Market, by Chlorohydrin Process

5.2.1. Chlorohydrin Process Market Overview

5.2.2. Chlorohydrin Process Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Propylene Oxide Market, by TBA Co-Product Process

5.3.1. TBA Co-Product Process Market Overview

5.3.2. TBA Co-Product Process Market Size & Forecast

5.4. Propylene Oxide Market, by Styrene Monomer Process

5.4.1. Styrene Monomer Process Market Overview

5.4.2. Styrene Monomer Process Market Size & Forecast

5.5. Propylene Oxide Market, by Hydrogen Peroxide Process

5.5.1. Hydrogen Peroxide Process Market Overview

5.5.2. Hydrogen Peroxide Process Market Size & Forecast

5.6. Propylene Oxide Market, by Cumene-Based Process

5.6.1. Cumene-Based Process Market Overview

5.6.2. Cumene-Based Process Market Size & Forecast

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Propylene Oxide Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/propylene-oxide-market/2515/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com