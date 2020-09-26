Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to fight terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly online on Saturday. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the United Nations General Assembly today, the focus of his speech will be on the global fight against terrorism. It will also focus on India’s priorities as a member of the Security Council. PM Modi is expected to provide an appropriate response in gestures to the way Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spat poison against Kashmir and India at this United Nations forum.

The United Nations General Assembly is being held online due to the coronavirus epidemic. India is believed to be pushing for more transparency in the listing or removal of companies and individuals from UN approval committees. Explain that the theme of the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations of the United Nations in times of the Corona crisis is: “The future that we want, the United Nations that we need.

India boycotted Imran Khan’s speech at the UN

Official sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pre-recorded address will take place at around 9 a.m. local time at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first speaker that morning. Sources said India’s priority during the ongoing 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly would be to emphasize further strengthening global action on terrorism.

At the same time, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations called Imran Khan’s testimony as diplomatically low. He said Imran Khan’s testimony included false accusations, personal attacks and comments about India, which does not see the state of minorities in his country. He said the answer is given in the right to answer.

Chances are PM Modi Pakistan will provide an appropriate response during his speech. For while Imran Khan has again resorted to lies before the UN Assembly, saying that the RSS is trying to leave India behind the secular values ​​of Gandhi and Nehru in order to turn India into a Hindu nation.

Pakistan lied on lies in the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan, India reprimanded

However, India has boycotted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly. As soon as Imran Khan was named after the speech, the members of the Indian delegation left the meeting. In fact, India carried out this boycott to raise the Kashmir issue on behalf of Pakistan and to make a statement against India.

