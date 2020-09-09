Pressure Sensor Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Pressure Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD 9.23 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Growing adoption of MEMS-based & micromachine pressure sensors, legislation of stringent safety & industrial pressure sensing standards, growing demand for piezoresistive sensors in the medical and automotive sectors, advancements in nanotechnology & expanding ICT technology applications, preference for capacitive sensors in oil & gas and petrochemical industries, increasing adoption of pressure sensors in consumer goods and wearables are the major driving factors for the growth of pressure sensor market. However, high costs associated with pressure sensors is the major restraining factor for the market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Automotive applications accounted for the largest share of the overall pressure-sensing market in 2016. Pressure sensors are majorly used in cars in automatic transmission, tire pressure monitoring, and engine management applications. Pressure sensors are commonly used in lightweight vehicles to ensure smooth engine functioning and safety. The significant increase in sales of cars in APAC countries such as India and China is one of the key contributing factors for the market growth

• From a technology segment, optical technology is anticipated to witness higher growth rate during the forecast period owing to its rising adoption and environmental advantageous features over other technologies. Optical technology ensures disturbance-free operation in electromagnetic interference environment owing to its immunity to interference. These sensors are also found useful in chemical or explosive material applications further driving the growth of optical technology based pressure sensors market

• Among geographical regions, APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% and is expected to hold the largest share of the overall pressure sensor market. Rising investments in new manufacturing plants establishment, plant capacity expansions, replacement and upgrade of plant equipment would rise sales of industrial and automotive sensors further driving the overall pressure sensor market in this region

• Differential pressure sensors to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period. With the use of differential pressure sensors, it is possible to differentiate between two pressure sources through two ports, which allows users to offer required pressure inputs to the device for measuring the readings thus driving the growth of pressure sensor market in this segment

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Pressure Sensor Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Pressure Sensor Market on the basis of product type, technology, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Pressure Sensor Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Pressure Sensor Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Pressure Sensor Market

Key Players in the Pressure Sensor Market Are:

• ABB

• General Electric

• Emerson Electric

• Honeywell

• NXP Semiconductors

• Infineon Technologies

• Siemens

• RobertSTMicroelectronicstmicroelectronics

• Continental

• Denso

• Delphi

• Te Connectivity

• Sensata Technologies

Key Target Audience:

• Electronic design automation (EDA) and design tool vendors

• Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

• Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

• Original design manufacturers (ODMs)

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

Scope of the report:

Research report categorizes the Pressure Sensor Market based on product type, technology, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Pressure Sensor Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Pressure Sensor Market, By Product Type:

• Gauge Pressure Sensors

• Vacuum Pressure Sensors

• Differential Pressure Sensors

• Absolute Pressure Sensors

• Sealed Pressure Sensors

Pressure Sensor Market, by Technology:

• Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors

• Electromagnetic Pressure Sensors

• Optical Pressure Sensors

• Capacitive Pressure Sensors

• Resonant Solid State Pressure Sensors

Pressure Sensor Market, By Application:

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive

• Medical

• Aviation

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Utilities

• Marine

Pressure Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pressure Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pressure Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pressure Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pressure Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pressure Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pressure Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pressure Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pressure Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pressure Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pressure Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

