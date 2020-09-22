President Donald Trump says the UN must hold China accountable for bringing the Covid-19 plague into the world

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China of spreading the covid-19 pandemic amid a fierce rivalry with Beijing. He has called on the United Nations to hold China responsible for fighting the epidemic around the world.

At the United Nations’ first virtual meeting of world leaders, President Donald Trump accused the Chinese government and the World Health Organization of making false claims that it did not cause human-to-human infection of SARS-Cove-2. He also said that the World Health Organization is practically controlled by China.

Speaking at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump said, “If we are to seek a bright future, we must hold China accountable to the nation that spread the epidemic around the world.” The Trump Coronavirus has been hit by the global epidemic, strained US-China relations and threat from North Korea and Iran at a time when the US is about to hold presidential elections in November.

Donald Trump had previously told reporters on Monday that he had a “strong message” for China. The first case of coronavirus infection was reported in China. However, Trump did not reveal more about his address. Trump initially hosted President Xi Jinping at the Florida Club, but now there is a war of words between the two trade leaders.

The Trump administration has denounced the Chinese Communist Party on issues such as its failure to stop the Kovid-19 from meddling in elections and spying on the US. Trump had previously announced that all UN sanctions would be imposed on Iran again. However, this move has been rejected as illegal by most of the rest of the world.

