POK workers in the UN say that Pakistan should not treat us like animals

During a meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, POK activist Mohammad Sajjad Raja said in the United Nations: “We in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir are calling on the United Nations to stop Pakistan from treating us like animals.” The Azad Kashmir Elections Act (2020) stripped our political, civil and constitutional rights. We are considered traitors in our own home.

Previously, Muhammad Sajjad wept when he gave King Udbodhana. He choked while speaking. He was strangled expressing his pain. Raja said that those who opposed the political system in Azad Kashmir have a Pakistani boot down their throat. Later in a conversation with reporters, he said that we face the punishment of being in Pakistan. Pakistan is launching nine tanks to hold elections there that are not supported by even 10 percent of Muslims.