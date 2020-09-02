Poison to Vladimir Putin with chemical nerve agent criticized: Germany – Poison to critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin through chemical nerve agent: Germany

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny (file photo).

Berlin:

The German government announced on Wednesday that tests on Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny had shown that he had been poisoned by a chemical nerve agent from Novichok. In this case, Germany has requested a declaration from Russia. “It is a shocking incident that Alexei Navalny was the victim of a chemical nerve agent attack in Russia,” government spokesman Stephen Seibert said in a statement. “The government strongly condemns this attack. The Russian government has been asked to clarify this incident.”

Attempts by the German armed forces in consultation with the Charité hospital in Berlin, where Navalny is being treated, resulted in “indications of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok family”. Navalani, 44, fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia last month. He was admitted to a local hospital before going to Berlin for treatment.

Charit Hospital has reported “some improvements” in Navalni’s condition, but he is still in a coma and on ventilator. The case is related to two cases of poisoning related to the Kremlin in the UK. In 2006, President Vladimir Putin was convicted in London of poisoning former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko.

In 2018, the Kremlin was also accused of attempting to murder Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, south-west England, using a novichok nerve agent. The German government said it would inform NATO and European Union allies and seek a joint response on the case.