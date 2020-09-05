PM Modi is a very good friend of mine, Indian-Americans will vote for me: Donald Trump – PM Modi is my very good friend, Indian-Americans will vote for me: Donald Trump

Trump answered a question during the Republican National Convention last month in a video titled “Four More Years” released by the Trump campaign. The video was tweeted by Kimberly Guilfoy, the national chairman of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, and retweeted by her son Donald Tri Jr.

The video was conceived by Trump Victory’s Indian-American Finance Committee co-chair Al Mason and contains a brief excerpt from Modi and Trump’s joint speech in Houston last year and the event in Ahmedabad in February this year.

He was asked, “Will Kimberly, Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump, so popular with Indian Americans, promote you to Indian Americans with your views on India-US relations?”

Trump said, “I know India and have understood these youngsters (Kimberley, Donald J. Trump Jr. and Ivanka). They are very good young people. And I know that they have a very good relationship with India, and so am I Huh. “.

The President said he had very good relations with PM Modi. “Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine and he does a great job. Nothing is easy, but he did a great job,” said Trump, recalling his historic address at the Howie Modie event in Houston last year.

Speaking about the Howdy Modi program in Houston, he praised PM Modi, saying that “he couldn’t be more liberal”. “We had a program in Houston and it was a fantastic program. It was amazing. Prime Minister Modi (Narendra Mod) couldn’t be more generous – we have a lot of support for India and PM Modi. I think the Indian people are Trump. Will vote for it

Afterward, the President mentioned his visit to India earlier this year. He said: “As you and I also know, we went to India just before the corona epidemic broke out. It was an incredible time. We saw that the people are so wonderful. It really is an incredible place. An incredible Country and definitely big. “Trump said of PM Modi,” Your (Indians) have a great leader and he is a great person. “

