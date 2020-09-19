Physiotherapy Equipment Market 2020-2026 Study with Current and Upcoming Trends || Leading Players – HMS (US), Dynatronics Corporation (US), DJO, LLC (US), EMS Physio Ltd (UK), Physical Therapy Products

The Physiotherapy Equipment Market business report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. Competitive analysis has been carried out in this industry analysis report for the major players in the market which supports businesses take better moves for enhancing their product and sales. Besides, this Physiotherapy Equipment market research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares & possible sales volume of the company.

Get FREE Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-physiotherapy-equipment-market&rp

Market Analysis: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.89 billion to an estimated value of USD 32.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing Occurrences of Neurological Disorders and Cardiovascular Diseases

Key Market Competitors: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the physiotherapy equipment market are HMS (US), Dynatronics Corporation (US), DJO, LLC (US), EMS Physio Ltd (UK), Physical Therapy Products, BTL., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc. (US), Whitehall Manufacturing (USA), Morris Group International (US), Body Sport (US), A. Algeo Limited (UK), Danaher (US), 3M 2019 (US), International Electro Medical Co. (India), Radiance Medical Systems (Singapore), Accord Medical Products (India), Life Care Systems., and others.

Get Full TOC, Tables and Figures of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-physiotherapy-equipment-market&rp

Market Definition: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Physiotherapy is broadly mentioned for the development and restoration of normal body working, which continues to grow the need and demand for physiotherapy equipment. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries, accidental injuries, and chronic diseases that hinder the normal body functioning and movements, is another major reason for the estimated to drive the demand.

Physiotherapist is that type of healthcare professional which is highly qualified in carrying out therapies to relieve pain and discomfort. They work in close association with patients to bring about early relief. They also work along with health clinicians or GPs to manage the treatment process. With the use of advanced techniques and his proficiency in the realm of physiotherapy.

Market Drivers

Rapidly increasing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases, this significant act as a driver to the market

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries, Degenerative Joint Disorders, and Cerebrovascular Disease, this significant act as a driver to the market

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Due to unstable reimbursement scenario for physiotherapy, this act as a restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

By Equipment Type

Heat & Cold Therapy Equipment

Hydro Therapy Equipment

Multi Exercise Therapy Units

Electro Therapy Equipment

Treatment Equipment

CPM Unit

Shoulder, Arm & Hand Equipment

Leg, Knee and Foot Equipment

Suspension Aids and Traction Aids

By Application

Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Pediatric

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Schools

Home Healthcare

Rehabilitation Centers

By Demoghraphic

Geriatric population

Non-geriatric population

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, DJO entered into a strategic partnership with XPO Logistics, it is a global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions, this partnership is happened manage portions of DJO’s North American distribution operations.

In 2017, Dynatronics partnered with Orthopedic Outfitters to distribute Dynatronics’ physiotherapy and rehabilitation products.

Competitive Analysis: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Global physiotherapy equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of physiotherapy equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global physiotherapy equipment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-physiotherapy-equipment-market&rp

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us :

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com