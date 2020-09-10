photo printing market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report of global photo printing market by Type (Digital Printing, Film Printing) Printing Device Type (Mobile Type, Desktop Type) Application (Retail, Online Stores, Instant Kiosk, Over-the Counter) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Retail industry is witnessing the fast growth at CAGR of XX%.

Photo printing is the process of printing the image on the chemically coated photographic paper. Some of the leading companies in retail sector are Walmart Stores, Inc. and Target Corporation, which design, print, and sell photo print and merchandise products in retail.

North America is witnessing the fastest growth at CAGR of XX%.

North America held the largest market share and is witnessing the fastest growth at CAGR of XX%. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. This is owing to the increased demand of online photo printing across the region. The market size of the online photo printing industry is expected to increase 4% in 2020. U.S. photo printing market in 2016 was at $10.1 billion, excluding home printing and instant. In September 2018, Snapfish acquired CafePress, a recognized pioneer of customizable products, to expand its photo and non-photo product offerings. This acquisition created a combined platform of photo and non-photo-based products that produce thousands of personalized products for consumers globally.

Asia Pacific followed by Europe is also expected to witness the fast growth during forecast period. Developing economies such as China, India and Japan are dominating the market in Asia Pacific region. This is owing to the high adoption of digital cameras across the region.

The UK, France and Germany are dominating the market in Europe. In March 2019, Mpix, the UK based company, launched Thirty9, a site offering wall decor from a curated list of professional photographers. This site offers four collections of photos—a neutral palette, deep reflections, plant new trees, and step outside, for printing on a variety of substrates.

Key Players in global photo printing market are Cimpress, Snapfish, Digitalab Mpix, Perion Network Ltd, Eastman Kodak Company, Shutterfly, Inc, Bay Photo Lab, AdorPix LLC, Smilebox and ProDPI.

