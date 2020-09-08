Phosphoric Acid Market – Application Recommendations By Experts 2027

Global Phosphoric Acid Market By Process Type (Wet Process, Thermal Process, Other), Application (Fertilizers, Food Additives, Animal Feeds, Home Cleaning Agents, Industrial, Phosphate, Others), Product Type (Food Grade, Technical Grade), End- User (Fertilizer, Medical, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global phosphoric acid market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 2.83% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological innovations and rising demand for fertilizers are the factor for the growth of this market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-phosphoric-acid-market&dw

Market Definition: Global Phosphoric Acid Market

Phosphoric acid is a crystalline acid which is usually odourless, weak, colorless and are inorganic in nature. They are corrosive to the ferrous metal & alloys and have good solubility in water. In high temperature they easily get decomposed. When combined with alcohol they have the ability to form toxic fumes. Wet process, thermal process and dry kiln process is mainly used for the production of the phosphoric acid. They are used in application such as soap and detergents, fertilizers, food additives and other.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for diammonium phosphate in agriculture industry will drive the market growth

Rising awareness about the benefits of using phosphoric acid to improve the crops quality will also accelerate the growth of this market

Increasing demand for metal treatment and water treatment also acts as a market driver

Growing application of phosphoric acid in medical, chemical, electronics and other will contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising awareness about the environmental impact of phosphoric acid will restrict the market growth

Increasing adoption of genetically modified seeds also acts as a market restraint

Strict government rules and regulations associated with use of phosphoric acid will also hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Clariant announced the launch of new phosphoric acid catalyst PolyMax 850 for petroleum refineries. They have the ability to enhance the nonene, polygasoline and tetramer yield at low temperature and increases productivity at low cost. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand of the fuel industry for more productive way to produce high quality fuels

In May 2016, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd announced that they are going to invest for development of their hydrazine hydrate and phosphoric acid plant. The company is planning to set 10,000 tonnes per tonnes (TPA) hydrazine hydrate plant and 33,870 TPA food grade phosphoric acid project. This launch will help them to increase their annual sales and will also help them to strengthen their business

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-phosphoric-acid-market&dw

Global phosphoric acid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of phosphoric acid market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global phosphoric acid market are PhosAgro, Nutrien Ltd., The Mosaic Company, OCP, SINOCHEM GROUP CO., LTD., ICL., UPL, Innophos., Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., novaphos corporation, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, J.R. Simplot Company, Prayon S.A., Solvay, EuroChem Group., Brenntag North America, Inc., Arkema, Devdhar Chemicals Private Limited, Oracle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Pon Pure Chemicals., among others.

Global phosphoric acid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of phosphoric acid market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-phosphoric-acid-market?DW

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com