Phosphine detected in the atmosphere of Venus, an indication of possible life! – Scientists point to the existence of life on the planet Venus.

Scientists have indicated the presence of phosphine gas on Venus.

Highlights: Venus reaches very high temperature during the day due to the presence of carbon dioxide and observation of Venus’ upper clouds with a telescope

Scientists have found evidence of the presence of phosphine gas in Venus, Venus’ atmosphere, which has increased the possibility of life on Earth. Scientists have said this about the position of the planet closest to Earth. Venus, the conditions of Venus, are generally considered harmful and here the daytime temperature becomes so high that even lead (lead) is melted. This happens due to the presence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of Venus.

A team of experts took a telescope from the Atacama Desert of Hawaii and Chile to see Venus’ upper herd, the clouds of Venus. It is approximately 60 km from the planet to the surface. During this time they get the fraction of phosphine gas, which is a flammable gas, and it is created on earth when the carbon fraction breaks down.

While speculating on Nekhal astronomy, the team also stressed that the mere presence of phosphane gas cannot be considered convincing evidence of life on Venus. Although the clouds around Venus are very acidic, this phosphine gas quickly destroyed it. However, research has also shown that phosphine builds up again because of something. Ellen Duffy, an astronomer at Swinburne University and a top scientist at the Royal Institute of Australia, said it was the most exciting sign of the presence of life on a planet other than Earth.

