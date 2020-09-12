Pharmacogenetic Testing Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

Pharmacogenetic testing market is a diagnostic procedure used for the determination of drug and an individual’s genetic make-up interaction. This test is experiencing high demand as various scientists and researchers have identified the unique reactions between each individuals’ genes and drugs which has resulted in the development of a unique test which can record this interaction and provide valuable insights which is subsequently used for the development of personalized therapeutics.

Global pharmacogenetic testing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the need for identifying the influence of medicines on genes.

Market Drivers

Favorable scenario of reimbursement for these tests from the insurance providers is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing demand for personalized therapeutic system and diagnostic tests is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of healthcare expenditure being incurred on adoption of advanced testing methods and therapeutics from the developed regions of the world; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of clinical evidence regarding the effectiveness and utility benefits associated with the tests is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of skilled individuals that can conduct and provide valuable insights from the test results is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market

Large levels of financial costs associated with these tests is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, 23andMe, Inc. announced the availability of pharmacogenomics test which will be commercially available without the need for any prescriptions. This test will help provide patients and physicians with better knowledge and identification services into genes of an individual. Although, FDA has approved this test they have also issued a statement regarding not basing their treatment options on the test results

In May 2017, Oxford Gene Technology announced that had agreed to be acquired by Sysmex Corporation. This acquisition will allow for complete integration of Oxford’s genetic analysis technologies and expertise which will help enhance the position of Sysmex Corporation globally. Oxford Gene Technology will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sysmex

Global pharmacogenetic testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmacogenetic testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pharmacogenetic testing market are Sonic Healthcare; Genelex; GENEWIZ; Rxight; 23andMe, Inc.; PGXT; OneOme, LLC; Mako Medical Laboratories, LLC; Myriad Genetics, Inc.; Bayer AG; BGI; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; QIAGEN; Luminex Corporation; Eurofins Scientific; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc. among others.

