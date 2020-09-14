Pet Wearable Market Opportunities, Dynamic, Outlook and Forecast 2020 – 2027

The Pet Wearable industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints of the key market players. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in this Pet Wearable report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals.

Download Free Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pet-wearable-market

Global pet wearable market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.30 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the availability of IoT devices and systems.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Pet Wearable market including: KYON; DOGTRA; PetPace LTD.; PawTrax; Pod Trackers Pty Ltd; DAIRYMASTER; Gibi Technologies Inc.; IceRobotics Ltd; GoPro, Inc. and INUPATHY Inc. among others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Pet Wearable market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Pet Wearable market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Pet Wearable industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Allflex; Avid Identification Systems, Inc.; Datamars; FitBark Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; SpotOn; Invisible Fence; Whistle; LINK AKC; Loc8tor Ltd.; MOTOROLA HOME; Tractive; Trovan Ltd.; Voyce; Cybortra technology co.,Ltd.;

Segmentation: Global Pet Wearable Market

By Product

Smart Collar

Smart Camera

Smart Harness & Vest

Tags

Monitors

Trackers

Translators

By Technology

RFID

GPS

Sensors

Others

By Animal Type

Companion

Livestock

By Application

Identification & Tracking

Behaviour Monitoring & Control

Facilitation, Safety & Security

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

By End-Use

Commercial

Household

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Whistle announced the launch of innovative pet wearables, “Whistle GO” and “Whistle GO Explore”. The products are next-generation products compiled with advanced safety and activity monitoring inclusive of a health monitoring platform. The devices offer real-time tracking of pets, improved levels of batter life, illuminating device and is also available in different colours

In March 2019, Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC announced that they had acquired “Link AKC”. This acquisition will enable greater innovations and improvements to the products currently available with the consumers at a fast-forwarded pace. With this acquisition, the headquarters of Link AKC will be shifted to Jacksonville, Florida, United States

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Pet Wearable Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Pet Wearable Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Pet Wearable Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Pet Wearable Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Pet Wearable Revenue and Market Share by Type

10.2 Global Pet Wearable Market Forecast by Type

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate

11 Global Pet Wearable Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Pet Wearable Revenue Market Share by Application

11.2 Pet Wearable Market Forecast by Application

11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

To Continue…..

Inquire about full Report Description, FREE TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-pet-wearable-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com