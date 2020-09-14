Uncategorized
Pet Wearable Market Opportunities, Dynamic, Outlook and Forecast 2020 – 2027
The Pet Wearable industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints of the key market players. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in this Pet Wearable report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals.
Global pet wearable market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.30 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the availability of IoT devices and systems.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Pet Wearable market including: KYON; DOGTRA; PetPace LTD.; PawTrax; Pod Trackers Pty Ltd; DAIRYMASTER; Gibi Technologies Inc.; IceRobotics Ltd; GoPro, Inc. and INUPATHY Inc. among others.
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Pet Wearable market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Pet Wearable market segments and regions.
Competitive scenario:
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Pet Wearable industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Allflex; Avid Identification Systems, Inc.; Datamars; FitBark Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; SpotOn; Invisible Fence; Whistle; LINK AKC; Loc8tor Ltd.; MOTOROLA HOME; Tractive; Trovan Ltd.; Voyce; Cybortra technology co.,Ltd.;
Segmentation: Global Pet Wearable Market
By Product
- Smart Collar
- Smart Camera
- Smart Harness & Vest
- Tags
- Monitors
- Trackers
- Translators
By Technology
- RFID
- GPS
- Sensors
- Others
By Animal Type
- Companion
- Livestock
By Application
- Identification & Tracking
- Behaviour Monitoring & Control
- Facilitation, Safety & Security
- Medical Diagnosis & Treatment
By End-Use
- Commercial
- Household
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, Whistle announced the launch of innovative pet wearables, “Whistle GO” and “Whistle GO Explore”. The products are next-generation products compiled with advanced safety and activity monitoring inclusive of a health monitoring platform. The devices offer real-time tracking of pets, improved levels of batter life, illuminating device and is also available in different colours
- In March 2019, Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC announced that they had acquired “Link AKC”. This acquisition will enable greater innovations and improvements to the products currently available with the consumers at a fast-forwarded pace. With this acquisition, the headquarters of Link AKC will be shifted to Jacksonville, Florida, United States
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
1 Pet Wearable Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Pet Wearable Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Pet Wearable Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Pet Wearable Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global Pet Wearable Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global Pet Wearable Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global Pet Wearable Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Pet Wearable Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 Pet Wearable Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
To Continue…..
