Perfume and Fragrance Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Usage Type, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel And By Region.

Global Perfume and Fragrance Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 7% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Fragrance and perfumes have improved the grooming habits of individuals and have become important products of day-to-day life. Perfume and fragrance products are used to get relieve unpleasant body smell produced due to sweating. Rapid urbanization has impacted the development of global Perfume and Fragrance Market. Lifestyle changes along with the rising standards of living have also played a positive impact in the Perfume and Fragrance Market.

The report estimates the growth rate and the Perfume and Fragrance Market value based on market dynamics, development inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. Gifting culture includes buying for others, the trend of retail therapy effortless, relaxing and ultimately enjoyable shopping is one of the major drivers boosting the sales of perfume and fragrance. Rise in disposable income for personal and beauty care products and rising awareness regarding personal hygiene has propelled the market.

Increasing demand for car and room fresheners coupled with rising aromatherapy popularity is expected to drive demand for cosmetics and toiletries usage segments. Increasing demand owing to growing usage segments such as pesticides, candles, and incense sticks is further expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

The report covers the segments in the perfume and fragrance market such as usage type, product type, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the Eau de parfum segment is projected to account maximum market during the forecast period. By consumer group, the female segment is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The unisex perfume segment is allocated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the online segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Many cosmetic and toiletry companies are merged with the e-commerce players to expand the product portfolio and hence the online retail distribution channel is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Europe is estimated to hold on its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income and consumer awareness on personal hygiene. Europe is expected to appear as the largest regional market due to fashion industry influence coupled with consumer awareness regarding personal grooming. North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Middle East and Latin America are expected to witness a high growth rate owing to highly underpenetrated markets.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Perfume and Fragrance Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Perfume and Fragrance Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Perfume and Fragrance Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Perfume and Fragrance Market make the report investor’s guide.

Ths Scope of the Perfume and Fragrance Market:

Perfume and Fragrance Market, By Usage Type:

• Male

• Female

• Unisex

Perfume and Fragrance Market, By Product Type:

• Eau De Parfum

• Eau De Toilette

• Eau De Cologne

• Eau Fraiche

• Others

Perfume and Fragrance Market, By Distribution Channel Type:

• Online

• Retail

• Departmental Stores

• Physical Retail

• Others.

Perfume and Fragrance Market, By Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Perfume and Fragrance Market:

• Elizabeth Arden, Inc.

• Loreal

• Shiseido

• IFF

• Chanel

• Estee Lauder

• Avon

• Vivenza

• Royal Beauty Group Co.

• AlQuraishi Fragrances

• Reehat Al Atoor

• Asghar Ali Co. W.L.L.

• Rasasi Perfumes Industry LLC

• Arabian Oud

• Swiss Arabian Perfume Grp

• Atyab Al Marshoud

• Al Shaya

• Ajmal Perfume

• Abdulsamad Al Qurashi

• Revlon, Inc.

• The Raymond Group

• Estée Lauder Inc.

• Beiersdorf AG

• Christian Dior

• Calvin Klein, Inc.

• Burberry Group plc

• Giorgio Armani

• Unilever

• NIKE, Inc.

• Lacoste

