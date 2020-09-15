Pediatric healthcare market – Global Industrial Analysis and Forecast 2027

Global Pediatric Healthcare Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2019 -2026.

Pediatrics is a branch of medicine which deals with the health, growth, and development of infants, children, and adolescents. Unhealthy lifestyle habits and rise in obese pediatric population propel the pediatric health care products and services market. The world is going through a rapid nutritional and epidemiological shift, rise in prevalence of obesity, cardiovascular disease, nutrition-related chronic diseases, and cancer. Changes in lifestyle, for instance, in eating habits, have led to an increase in obesity.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increase in demand for chronic disease treatment, Diarrhea and injury related disease is more common in children; however, these diseases vary from short term to long-term treatments that consume a lot time and exert financial pressures on the parents. Changes in child care trend increases the prevalence rate of pediatric diseases. These factors are propelling the growth of Pediatric healthcare market over forecast period.

By Drug Class market is segmented into Antibiotics, Analgesics, Anti-asthmatics, Anti-depressants, Antidiarrheal, Antifungal, Anti-histamines, Antihypertensives, and Anti-metabolites. By Services Type market is segmented into Child Psychiatry Services, Gastrointestinal Services, Pediatric Cancer Services, Pediatric Diabetes Services, Pediatric Heart Service and Others.

By geography, Global Pediatric Healthcare Market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America.

North America dominated the global pediatric healthcare market with an xx% revenue share in 2018, thanks to the launch of new drugs by pharmaceutical companies for pediatric patients. Increasing adoption of modern medical technology, and the regional presence of the key market players. North America will maintain its dominance over the forecast period as well.

Europe held the second position in the global pediatric healthcare market in 2018, due to the increasing demand for chronic disease treatment, rising healthcare infrastructure, and growing enterprises of medical hospitals and clinics. Germany, the UK, and France are major countries in the European Pediatric Healthcare Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Pediatric Healthcare Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Pediatric Healthcare Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the global critical communication market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Pediatric Healthcare Market make the report investor’s guide.

Pediatric Healthcare Market Segmentation by Drug Class market

• Antibiotics

• Analgesics

• Anti-asthmatics

• Anti-depressants

• Antidiarrheal

• Antifungal

• Anti-histamines

• Antihypertensives

• Anti-metabolites

Pediatric Healthcare Market Segmentation by Disease Disorder

• Allergy and Respiratory

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular

• Central Nervous System

• Gastrointestinal

• Hormonal Imbalance

• Infections

• Others

Pediatric Healthcare Market Segmentation by Services Type

• Child Psychiatry Services

• Gastrointestinal Services

• Pediatric Cancer Services

• Pediatric Diabetes Services

• Pediatric Heart Services

• Others

Pediatric Healthcare Market Segmentation by Region

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• MEA& Africa

Pediatric Healthcare Market Major Key Players:

• AstraZeneca plc

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Eisai Co., Ltd.

• Gilead Sciences, Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Merck and Co. Inc.

• Mylan N.V.

• Novartis AG,

• Pediapharm, Inc.

• Gilead Sciences,

• GlaxosmithklinePlc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Eli Lilly

• AxcanPharmaUSA

