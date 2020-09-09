Peanut use stop these diseases: it is called “cashew of the poor” considering the qualities and price, knows the right way and the benefits of eating – why should peanut eat peanut health benefits in Hindi

Many of you must have understood by the name “poor cashews” that it is referring to peanuts, which are rich in health properties. While peanuts are considered winter food, peanuts are used to make poha, porridge, khichdi, namkeen, and chutney, etc. at any time of the year. Here, know what benefits you will get by eating peanuts at this point, i. H. During a corona virus infection … Peanuts get hot in Taseer

First of all, you should know that you need to consume peanuts in a very limited amount during the summer season. Otherwise, you can lose rather than win. Because peanuts are hot in Taseer.

Helps with digestion

Peanuts are high in fiber. It is also a treasure trove of natural oils. Hence, it works two ways to keep our digestive system healthy.

– One of its fibers helps our digestive system digest food. On the other hand, its natural oil helps to keep the inner cells of our intestines flexible and free of sores.

Check the blood sugar

Health experts say that peanuts can be consumed in limited amounts at any time of the year. It works by controlling the amount of sugar in our blood. Therefore only in very small amounts, but sugar patients can also take it.

Helps keep the skin healthy

– Eating peanuts relieves skin problems. Because peanuts contain vitamin E and omega-6 acids. Both work to make our skin cells flexible, healthy, and flawless. Bacterial and fungal infections cannot rapidly develop on the skin of peanut eaters.

Prevent the signs of aging

– As you get older, when the skin looks unhealthy and moldy, eating peanuts is very helpful in preventing these symptoms. Because its natural properties not only keep the skin healthy from the outside, but also repair the skin cells from the inside.

How should we consume them?

You can consume peanuts to your liking and taste. If desired, you can consume peanuts regularly by boiling, frying, slicing, jaggery, or mixing them with other foods.

Just remember that when you cough, you shouldn’t eat peanuts at this point. Because ingesting peanuts can cause your cough to increase.

Don’t eat them for breakfast, these 5 fried fast foods are the worst for your health

Low oxygen levels in the body: symptoms and causes of lack of oxygen in the body

These 5 reasons why you shouldn’t eat cottage cheese at dinner, check how much you know