Pakistan must remember that terrorism is the worst form of human rights abuses, India says in UNHRC meeting – India exposes Pakistan in UNHRC

At the 45th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Senthil Kumar, the first secretary of the Indian Permanent Mission to exploit India’s right to reply, thoroughly washed Pakistan away. Senthil, while addressing the issue of human rights violations by minorities in Pakistan, said it was extremely worrying that the number of religious minorities in Pakistan was 23 percent in 1947, which has since fallen to very low levels. Demographics are being changed by removing real Kashmiris in Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the issue of Balochistan, Senthil Kumar said: “Disappearances, government violence, forced migration, exploitation, extrajudicial killings, army operations, atrocities, throwing, torture camps, detention centers, military camps, etc. in Balochistan. Are common things.

Senthil Kumar said: “I would like to draw the council’s attention to the plight of Pakistan’s ethnic and religious minorities.” The worst form of crime against. The world doesn’t need a text on human rights from a country known as a kindergarten and center of terrorism.