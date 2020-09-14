Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market To Significant Growth Foreseen By 2019 To 2025

To carry out competitive analysis, Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market with various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of the industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. Being a top-notch and comprehensive in nature, Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market.

The Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market is expected to reach USD 62.2 billion by 2025, from USD 43.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here-

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Unilever PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The other players in the market are Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), Dr. Fresh, LLC (U.S.), 10 Lion Corporation (Tokyo), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Germany), Henkel KgaA (Germany), Jordan AS (Denmark), Dentaid (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Himalaya (India), Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. (India), Supersmile (U.S.) Ranir, LLC. (U.S.).

Succinct Description of the Market:

Oral hygiene refers to the practice of keeping one’s mouth healthy as well as free of ailments and bad odour. It also involves keeping other problems at bay such as tooth decay and gum diseases. Regular cleaning and brushing of teeth is very important to maintain oral hygiene and also going on monthly check-ups as suggested by the experts. The most common dental disorders that are prevalent across the globe are dental caries, periodontitis and gingivitis. Oral care plays an important role in leading a good quality life and overall good health of a person.

A healthy mouth disposes off many medical conditions whereas an unhealthy mouth introduced the risk of health problems such as stroke, heart attack and poorly controlled diabetes. The increased awareness about fresh breath and oral care, large number of dental disorders, rise in geriatric population and new advancements in technology are driving the oral care and hygiene market.

According to national institute of dental and craniofacial research, 92% of adults in age group 20 to 64 have dental caries in their permanent teeth. Also, adults in this age group have an average of 3.28% decayed or missing permanent teeth and 13.65% decayed and missing permanent surfaces. Hence due to the increasing teeth problems among people of all age groups, the oral care and hygiene market is expected to grow.

Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of dental problems and geriatric population

Technical advancements in the oral hygiene products

Rising Incidence Of Periodontal Diseases

Market Restraint:

Pricing issues faced by the key competitive players

Continuous innovation and introduction of new products

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product

Toothpastes

Pastes

Gels

Powders

Polishes

Mouthwashes/Rinses

Non-Medicated Mouthwashes

Medicated Mouthwashes

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Dental Flosses

Breath Fresheners

Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

Dental Water Jets

Denture Products

Fixatives

Other Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Toothbrushes And Accessories

By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

The global oral care/oral hygiene products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active, smart and intelligent packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2013, Colgate collaborated with Indian Dental Association to conduct dental check-up campaigns in various regions. It also launched some new products like super slim tip bristle toothbrush and complete teeth whitening treatment in order to protect the tooth diseases.

Research strategies and tools used-:

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Table of Contents

1 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market Size by Regions

5 North America Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Revenue by Countries

8 South America Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products by Countries

10 Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market Segment by Type

11 Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market Segment by Application

12 Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market Size Forecast (2020-2025)

