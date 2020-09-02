One day mourning for Pranab Mukherjee in Bangladesh – One day mourning for Pranab Mukherjee in Bangladesh

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee (file photo).

Dhaka:

In honor of the former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, a state mourning took place in Bangladesh on Wednesday. During this time Mukherjee’s “excellent and unforgettable” contribution to the 1971 war of liberation and to strengthening bilateral relations was remembered. In Bangladesh, the national flag was held half-bowed as a mourning in all state, parastatal, autonomous and private institutions and missions abroad in Bangladesh.

Mukherjee, 84, died in New Delhi on Monday after battling various diseases for 21 days. He was cremated with full state honors on Tuesday. The government of Bangladesh on Tuesday announced the state’s one-day mourning over the death of the country’s “true friend” Mukherjee. In a statement, the government has asked for special prayers for Mukherjee to be organized in religious locations of different religions.

In a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Mukherjee will always be remembered as a renowned scholar and politician of India and a highly respected leader in South Asia. He said that “Bharat Ratna” Mukherjee’s tireless hard work for the good of the people of India will inspire not only future generation leaders in India but other countries in the region as well.

Hasina recalled Mukherjee’s contribution to strengthening bilateral relations, describing her as a “true friend” and saying that “the people of Bangladesh loved and respected her”. Hasina said that when her father and Bangladeshi founder Bang Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were killed in 1975, most of her family members were forced to seek refuge in India. Mukherjee always helped her.

