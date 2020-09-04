Oil tanker fire out of control off Sri Lanka, crew member killed – Violent fire in the oil tanker increases the risk of an oil leak in the Indian Ocean

Highlights: The oil tanker tries to control the fire in which 270,000 tons of crude oil and 1,700 tons of diesel accident confirmed that a crew member of the Philippines was killed.

The violent fire on the coast of Sri Lanka in the registered oil tanker from Panama could not be controlled for the second day today. The fire harbors the risk of a major spillage in the Indian Ocean. The Sri Lankan Navy and Indian Coast Guard used a water cannon to control the fire in the New Diamond tanker, and Airfos helicopters sprayed water on the oil tanker. The tanker carried 270,000 tons of crude oil and 1,700 tons of diesel, and the Indian Navy and ship were sent to the site to control the fire. According to the Sri Lankan Navy, the death of a Philippines crew member from the engine room explosion was confirmed Thursday.

Another 22 crew members, including five Greeks and 17 Filipino citizens, were safely rescued from a 330-meter-long oil tanker. According to the Coast Guard, the rescue operation began immediately and gallantry, a sarang and a sea guard, as well as a Dornier aircraft, were immediately dispatched to put out the fire on New Diamond. New Diamond came to India from Kuwait and is 180 miles off the coast of Sri Lanka at the time. According to the Indian Coast Guard, the New Diamond oil tanker has a two meter long crack in the pendulum.

Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Capt Indica Silva said Thursday that the Panama-registered tanker ‘New Diamond’ was en route to India, carrying 2.70,000 tons of crude oil from Kuwait, but its engine room off the coast of Sangamanakanda in the eastern district by Anpara. The fire broke out. The spokesman said at least four ships were sent to put out the fire and rescue operations. Naval ships were dispatched from the eastern port of Trincomalee and the southern port of Hambantota.

