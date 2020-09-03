Oil tanker fire near Sri Lanka, one crew member missing – Fire in the oil tanker near Sri Lanka, one crew member is missing

Fire in the oil tanker near the east coast of Sri Lanka

Colombo:

On Thursday, an oil tanker caught fire near Sri Lanka’s east coast, leaving one crew member missing while another worker was injured. A spokesman for the Navy gave this information. There were 23 crew members on the tanker. Spokesman for Captain Indika Silva said the fire started and then spread in the engine room of the ‘New Diamond’ tanker. The tanker drove to India with crude oil from Kuwait. The Navy sent four ships to help the tanker. Silva said that by the time the ships arrived, 19 crew members had boarded the lifesaving boats.

also read

The Coast Guard rescues 22 seamen on board a burning cargo ship

They were put on these ships. He said when the naval ships tried to control the fire, the captain and two other members also left the tanker. One member is missing. When there was a fire in a registered tanker in Panama, it was approximately 70 km east of Sri Lanka.

VIDEO: 11 out of 22 rescue workers rescued

(Aside from the headline, this message was not edited by the NDTV team but posted directly from the Syndicate feed.)