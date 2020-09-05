Oil tanker fire increases the risk of oil spills, INS Sahyadri Escorts – Oil tank fire increases the risk of oil spills, INS Sahyadri rescued

The ship carrying 270,000 tons of crude oil from Kuwait to India caught fire on Thursday.

With the help of India, the fire in the MT New Diamond oil tanker was “successfully controlled,” the Sri Lankan Navy said today, adding that the ship was moved from land to the deep sea. The Lanka Navy said in a press release: “The fire on board the MT New Diamond was largely controlled successfully. As a result of the joint operation, the oil tanker was secured from all sides.”

According to the latest update from the Indian Navy, the oil tanker is currently 70 km off the coast of Sri Lanka and is being promoted by INS Sahyadri. A ship with 270,000 tons of crude oil from Kuwait caught fire on Thursday.

Indian ships entered service after the Lanka Navy sought support from tankers on the coast of Sangamananda in the eastern district of Ampara.

“The Indian Coast Guard (ICGS) ship Sarang, ICGS Sujay, TTT One (a tug equipped with fire extinguishers) as well as professional firefighters and 02 Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard have been involved in the disaster relief efforts since last night,” the statement said. Have been. ‘

The oil tanker had 23 crew members, 18 of whom were from the Philippines and five from the Greeks. Of the 23 crew members, 22 were safely rescued from the tanker, but a Filipino seaman died in a boiler explosion in the engine room.

The Sri Lankan Navy said that during disaster relief, the continuous cooling effect controlled the outbreak but there is no risk of oil spill.