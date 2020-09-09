Offshore Crane Market :Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027: By Type, Lifting Capacity, Application, and by Region.

Offshore Crane Market is estimated to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2019 to US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 8.9% from 2019-2027. The report has analyzed the drivers, restraints, and challenges facing the Offshore Crane Market.

An offshore Crane is known as pedestal-mounted elevating and rotating lifting device used to shift materials and personnel from one marine vessel to another.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the offshore crane market is basically driven by the increasing offshore activities, growing demand for offshore cranes in different end-users industries, quick renewable energy development, and the rise in offshore investigation and production activities. Moreover, growing expenditure by developing territory in oil and gas reserves, increasing demand for oil and gas across the globe, and rise in demand from implementation sectors which includes oil and gas, marine, and renewable energy, is expected to uplift the market growth. Quick urbanization in developing countries, growth in infrastructure development, government expenditure for energy sources and fast industrialization, and rise in technology and development in offshore crane are estimated to make opportunities for the manufacturers in the market.

Growing environmental risk, huge entry barriers for new market entrants, and a decrease in the offshore maintenance vessel demand are estimated to hinder the growth of the offshore crane market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

The offshore crane market is divided on the basis of Type (Knuckle Boom Crane, Lattice Boom Crane, and Telescopic Boom Crane), by Lifting Capacity (0-500 mt, 500-2,000 mt, 2,000-5,000mt, Above 5,0000 mt), by Application (Oil and Gas, Marine, Renewable Energy, and others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America). Evolution in the offshore crane market includes roller bearings, which are used in manufacturing duty. However, the current design is for modern methods of supporting excessive use cranes, which is used in floating equipment and is a preferred positioning for drilling duty and floating implementations. An increase in demand for offshore renewable industry raises demand for offshore renewable. The offshore crane market is estimated to witness high growth in Oil and Gas applications.

Regional Analysis

By Region, the Offshore Crane market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific has the highest market share of the offshore crane market and the region is also estimated to maintain its supremacy over the forecast period. The fast consumption of offshore crane in various end-user industries, infrastructure development, and quick industrialization are the major operating factor. Furthermore, an increase in government expenditure for renewable Oil and gas sector broadening in the region’s energy sector is estimated to build up the market growth in the offshore crane market in the upcoming years. North America is expected to be the second-largest region in the offshore crane market. Whereas, Europe is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the worldwide market.

Target Audience

• Offshore wind industry

• Government and Research organization

• Renewable Associations

• Investors and Shareholders

• Manufacturing companies of offshore cranes

Key Development

MacGregor, Liebherr, KenzFigee, and various other major players are offering several services including equipment installation, maintenance and repair, and parts and accessories, and also focusing on innovating robust offshore cranes.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Offshore Crane Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Offshore Crane Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Offshore Crane Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Offshore Crane Market make the report investor’s guide. ”

Scope of Offshore Crane Market

Offshore Crane Market, By Type

• Knuckle Boom Crane

• Lattice Boom Crane

• Telescopic Boom crane

Offshore Crane Market, By Lifting Capacity

• 0-500 mt

• 500 -2,000 mt

• 2,000 – 5,000 mt

• Above 5,000 mt

Offshore Crane Market, By Application

• Oil and Gas

• Marine

• Renewable energy

• Others

Offshore Crane Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Offshore Crane Market, Key Players

• Konecranes (Finland)

• Huisman Equipment B.V ( The Netherlands)

• Liebherr (Switzerland)

• National Oilwell Varco (U.S)

• Cargotec (Finland)

• Zoomlion (China)

• Manitowoc (U.S)

• KenzFigee (The Netherlands)

• Palfinger (Austria)

• TEREX Corporation (U.S)

• Seatrax,Inc (U.S)

• XCMG Group (China)

• American Crane and Equipment corporation (U.S)

