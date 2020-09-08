Off-Grid Solar Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027: By Type, Application, and by Region.

Off Grid Solar Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at US$ XX Bn in 2027, at a CAGR of 11.50% from 2019-2027. The report has analyzed the drivers, restraints, and challenges facing the Off Grid Solar Power Market.

Off-grid Solar are solar power networks that are not attached to the power grid and needed battery depository. The off-grid system is electrified by vitality from the sun and this power is controlled through solar panels and is taken into an electrical converter, which then transports the energy into disposable energy. The power composed from solar panels is set aside in batteries and can be utilized to power residential implementations. As a result of off-grid solar, end –users are dependent on utility industries as they are not attached to the grid and can be utilized support for power needs.

Market Dynamics

Rising action to the power consumption of non-sustainable resources is one of the primary factors operating the off-grid solar market. As per EIA, solar exceeds biomass to enhance the third most frequent sustainable electricity source. This has controlled expenditures in nations like India, U.S, Italy, China, and others worldwide to implement off-grid solar systems. Rising utilization of off-grid solar for distant implementations is expected to operate the off-grid solar market. Solar power is globally utilized as it is an economical source of electricity and helps to lower energy bills along with decrease the amount of CO2 releases that influence the environment. The worldwide off-grid solar market is estimated to develop at a large rate in the forthcoming years, usually because of increasing expenditures in sustainable region and policy assistance from the government to authorize the acquiring of sustainable technologies. According to the European project, it is expected that US$ 28.44 Bn is to be financed by the government for sustainable sources between 2020 and 2050. This would guide the rise in sustainable sources over Europe. Moreover, factors like the high price of inverters and batteries are expected to restraint the development of the off-grid solar market.

Market Segmentation

The off-grid solar market is segregated into Type (Up to 10 W, 11-50 W, 51-100 W, and Above 100 W), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). Residential Segment of the off-grid solar market is estimated to record the largest growth rate in the forthcoming year. The industrial segment is also expected to grow due to the highest market share of around 40.0% in 2020. The Industrial segment comprises small, medium, and large-scale manufacturing provisions, construction properties, and other areas. In 2020, the commercial segment was evaluated at US$ 536.3 Mn due to stable economic development combined with the increasing importance of utilizing sustainable sources of energy. The residential segment is recorded to observe the highest development in the forthcoming year, at 10.5%. Quick development is estimated to customers adopting to select end agreements with utility companies by moving off the grid while selecting to take the freedom of attaining their energy requirements.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the off-grid solar market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant region in the off-grid solar market. This is due to the remarkable expenditures in solar power in Japan, China, India, and other Southeast Asian nations in the zones. For example, the different nations in the zone are presenting substantial changes to their energy rules and moving their vulnerabilities from fossil fuels to sustainable energy to lower pollution and maintain environmental stability. The U.S off-grid solar market is estimated to record for USD 170.8 Mn, on the report of quick growth and usage of sustainable energy sources to attain rising energy demand. Despite the Federal Government ending its devotion to the condition of the Paris Agreement, increasing recognition along with monetary incentives provided by the state government is estimated to drive the off-grid solar market.

Key Development

Schneider Electric is constantly working on innovating new technologies to enhance the market for the off-grid solar market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Off Grid Solar Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Off Grid Solar Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Off Grid Solar Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Voltage, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Off Grid Solar Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Off Grid Solar Market

Off Grid Solar Market, By Type

• Up to 10 W

• 11-50 W

• 51-100 W

• Above 100 W

Off Grid Solar Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Off Grid Solar Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Off Grid Solar Market, Key Players

• Schneider Electric

• SMA Solar Technology

• Canadian Solar

• Yingli Solar

• Su-Kam Power Systems

• Backwoods Solar

• HelioPower

• Solar Power Rocks

• Greenlight Planet

• Gem Energy Australia Pvt. Ltd.

• NantEnergy Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• ENGIE SA

• M-KOPA Kenya Ltd.

• Outback Power Inc.

