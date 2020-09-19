Nutrigenomics Market 2020-2026 Study with Current and Upcoming Trends || Leading Players – Koninklijke DSM N.V.; BASF SE; Unilever; Genova Diagnostics; Nutrigenomix; Metagenics, Inc.; Cell-Logic; GX Sciences

The Nutrigenomics Market business report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. Competitive analysis has been carried out in this industry analysis report for the major players in the market which supports businesses take better moves for enhancing their product and sales. Besides, this Nutrigenomics market research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares & possible sales volume of the company.

Market Analysis: Global Nutrigenomics Market

Global nutrigenomics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.27 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising rate of obesity and associated diseases with the same group of population.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nutrigenomics market are Koninklijke DSM N.V.; BASF SE; Unilever; Genova Diagnostics; Nutrigenomix; Metagenics, Inc.; Cell-Logic; GX Sciences, Inc.; CURA INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE; Xcode Life; The Gene Box; Orig3n; Geneus Health, LLC; NutriProCan; Seven Oaks General Hospital,part of Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Prenetics Limited, among others.

Market Definition: Global Nutrigenomics Market

Nutrigenomics is a field of life-science which involves testing the DNA and gene samples of individuals so that they can be provided with specially required nutrients, diet and healthcare services. This involves organizing the data based on different needs of genes tested on, and providing patients with specialized nutritional needs according to their metabolism.

Market Drivers

Focus on advancements in the market resulting in technological advancements of proteomics, metabolomics, computation biology, genomics and bioinformatics; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of research & developments to prevent cases of cancer globally acts as a market driver

Growing concerns regarding the health of individuals resulting in need for personalized nutrition intake will also boost the market growth

Growth in the application areas of the technology uplifts the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Requirement of large capital and resources for the implementation of this method; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of skilled professionals and physicians to utilize this technology and their results will hamper the market growth

Concerns regarding ethical nature of this technology also acts as a restricting factor in the growth of this market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Nutrigenomics Market

By Product

Reagents & Kits

Services

By Technique

Saliva

Buccal Swab

Blood

Others

By Application

Obesity

Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD)

Diabetes

Anti-Aging

Cancer Research

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Prenetics Limited announced that they had acquired DNAFit for approximately USD 10 million. This acquisition is a strategic step for the company as they look to provide consumer-based genomic servicing and testing capabilities, as they will look to provide consumers with specially designed diets, nutrition and fitness plans

In April 2017, Genomix Nutrition announced that they had acquired Advanced Genomic’s nutrigenomic lab situated in San Antonio, Texas, United States. This acquisition will enable Genomix to provide in-house testing in a more efficient way. With the growing base of consumers and end-users, the need for better testing service is required which will be accomplished with this acquisition

Competitive Analysis:

Global nutrigenomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nutrigenomics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

