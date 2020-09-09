Nutricosmetics  Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Top Players: Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Nestlé, L’Oréal International, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

The Winning Report [Nutricosmetics Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2026] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this Nutricosmetics market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. Worldwide Nutricosmetics Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Global nutricosmetics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5,709.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8,762.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need of plant protein amid a rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Nestlé, L’Oréal International, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Skinside AG, Croda International Plc, Pfizer Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Robinson Pharma, Inc., Ashland, Vitabiotics Ltd, SEPPIC, Medcoll Bio, BASF SE, deep visions Multimedia GmbH, Martek Biosciences Corporation, Husum Mineral Fountain HMB GmbH & Co KG , Functionalab products, Lonza and Solgar Inc.

The nutricosmetics are the combination of nutrients which are used in the production of cosmetics to support the function and structure of the skin. Various type of micro nutrients are available such as vitamin A, E, C are well established anti-oxidants which have effect to reduce the effect of free radicals in the skin and have important function such are produces the collagen and protects the skin damage from Ultraviolet (UV) light exposure.

Market Drivers:

Rising beauty and health concern amongst population

Growing research and development for the beauty products incorporated with the organics nutrients

Growing base of elderly population seeking cosmetic assistance

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness among consumers about benefits of nutricosmetics

Longer duration for the effective result of the nutricosmetics

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nutricosmetics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

By Ingredients Antioxidants Polyphenolics Turmeric Collagen Fish oils Plant-based ceramides Polypodium leucomotos Carotenoids Vitamins Omega 3 Fatty Acids Others

By Application Food Supplements Skin Care Hair and Nail Care Weight Management Others

By Intake Type Pill Type Nutricosmetics Drinkable Nutricosmetics

By Distribution Channel Modern Trade Health and Beauty Stores Specialty Stores Pharmacy Stores E-commerce



In May 2018, SEPPIC (France) announced the launch of SEPIBLISS, the SEPIBLISS is nutricosmetic ingredient which is designed for the reactive and the sensitive skin. It also ensures relief from the irritation and redness on the face.

In May 2018, Vitabiotics Ltd. (U.K.) announced the launch of Perfectil, which is designed for skin, nails and hair and contains the 22 and 28 bio-active micronutrients.

Table of Contents

1 Nutricosmetics Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Nutricosmetics Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Nutricosmetics Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Nutricosmetics Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Nutricosmetics Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Nutricosmetics Market Size by Regions

5 North America Nutricosmetics Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Nutricosmetics Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Nutricosmetics Revenue by Countries

8 South America Nutricosmetics Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Nutricosmetics by Countries

10 Global Nutricosmetics Market Segment by Type

11 Global Nutricosmetics Market Segment by Application

12 Global Nutricosmetics Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

