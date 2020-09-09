North America HVAC Controls Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by System, Component, Implementation Type, Application, and by Geography

North America HVAC Controls Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) equipment needs a control system for regulating the operations of a heating or air conditioning system. Usually a kind of sensing device, this is used for comparing the actual state like temperature with a target state. Then post analysis, the control system draws a conclusion on what action needs to be taken.

Central controllers and most of the terminal unit controllers are generally programmable, meaning the direct digital control program code may get customized for the intended purpose. More complex HVAC systems used may interface with the building automation system or BAS to allow the building owners have more control over the heating as well as the cooling units. The building owner here helps in monitoring the system and simultaneously responds to alarms being generated by the system across local or remote locations. These systems can be scheduled for occupancy and the configuration can get changed from the BAS. Sometimes the BAS directly controls the HVAC components. Depending on the BAS, different type of interfaces can be used. Nowadays, there are also dedicated gateways that connect advanced HVAC systems with home automation and BMS (building management systems). It is used for centralized control and monitoring, enhancing the need to purchase more complex and expensive HVAC systems thus forming a major driver for the overall market growth. In addition, some of these gateway solutions are also capable of providing remote control operation across all HVAC indoor units over the internet incorporating simple and friendly user interface.

North America is one of the major markets for HVAC Controls North America with U.S. and Canada forming the two major regions profiled under the scope of this report. Infrared as well as the HVAC Controls systems have nowadays become a common solution for smart homes for analyzing and working on maintaining a certain temperature and environment for the people further resulting in high market demand.

Key Highlights:

• North America HVAC Controls Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America HVAC Controls Market.

• North America HVAC Controls Market segmentation on the basis of system, component, implementation type, application, and geography

• North America HVAC Controls Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• North America HVAC Controls Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America HVAC Controls Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2017

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2024

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Key players of the North America HVAC Controls market :

• Honeywell

• Emerson Electric

• Siemens

• Apollo America

• United Technologies

• Lennox

• Distech Controls

• Ingersoll-Rand

• KMC Controls

• Johnson Controls

• Delta Controls

• Jackson Systems

• PECO

• LG Electronics

• Daikin Industries

The scope of the North America HVAC Controls Market:

The research report segments North America HVAC Controls market based on system, component, implementation type, application, and geography.

North America HVAC Controls Market, By System:

• Temperature Control System

• Ventilation Control System

• Humidity Control System

• Integrated Control System

North America HVAC Controls Market, By Component:

• Controllers and Controlled Devices

• Sensors

North America HVAC Controls Market, By Implementation Type:

• Retrofit

• New Construction

North America HVAC Controls Market, By Application:

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

North America HVAC Controls Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US HVAC Controls market

• Breakdown of Canada HVAC Controls market

