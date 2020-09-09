North America Enterprise Video Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Deployment Mode, by Application, by Vertical and by Geography

North America Enterprise Video Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The use of online video within the enterprise is escalating every year as enhanced bandwidth and processing influence when combined with changes in workplace norms. In contrast to the environment present few years ago, the typical information workplace is now mostly filled with live as well as on-demand video streaming that comes as a part of training, HR, marketing, as well as executive communication. The overall rise of unified communication solutions featuring video promises is expected to spur the market growth even further.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The North America market for enterprise video is segmented into type, deployment mode, application, vertical, and geography. By type, the market comprises of video conferencing, webcasting, and video content management. By deployment mode, the market comprises of cloud, on-premises, and hybrid. Knowledge sharing & collaboration, training & development, corporate communications, and marketing & client engagement are the key application areas for the North America Enterprise Video Market. Media & entertainment, public sector & education, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, transportation & logistics, and others are the verticals considered under the scope of the report.

North America Enterprise Video Market is a little challenging area of technology. To succeed, one needs to find an enterprise video platform that can be completely relied on for implementation and scaling of video programs. A solid, dynamic, as well as scalable platform is required for success with the enterprise video. If the organization is in the development of expanding the scope related to its online video, the policies made should be kept in pace with the growth. Security, compliance, together with the acceptable-use policies are all required for taking the video into account.

The technical challenges are also inherent while building a successful enterprise video program that are ultimately about people present within the organization and who are coming to terms with change. Getting success with the enterprise video usually means developing consensus amongst various stakeholder groups, comprising of IT, line-of-business or LOB managers, along with the media producers. Every group has different needs and related constraints. Any malfunctioning of the video may be a source of tension as each group copes up with the costs as well as the challenges of the technology.

The North America is one of the major markets for Enterprise Video globally where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. The higher complexities in businesses along with greater demand for cost-effective solutions for organizations to manage the expenses and manpower have further driven the market growth.

Key Highlights:

• North America Enterprise Video market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the North America Enterprise Video market

• North America Enterprise Video Market segmentation on the basis of type, deployment mode, application, vertical, and geography

• North America Enterprise Video Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• North America Enterprise Video Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Enterprise Video market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at market value for North America Enterprise Video Market

Key players of the North America Enterprise Video market include:

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• Avaya, Inc.

• Brightcove, Inc.

• Vidyo, Inc.

• Mediaplatform, Inc.

• Vbrick Systems, Inc.

• Polycom, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Enterprise Video Solution, Platform and Software Vendors

• Network and System Integrators

• Cloud Service Providers

• Web and Video Conferencing Service Providers

• Video Content Management Software Providers

• Webcasting Service Providers

• Video On-demand Service Providers

The scope of the North America Enterprise Video Market:

The research report segments North America Enterprise Video market based on type, deployment mode, application, vertical, and geography.

North America Enterprise Video Market, By Type:

• Video Conferencing

• Webcasting

• Video Content Management

North America Enterprise Video Market, By Deployment Mode:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

• Hybrid

North America Enterprise Video Market, By Application:

• Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration

• Training & Development

• Corporate Communications

• Marketing & Client Engagement

North America Enterprise Video Market, By Vertical:

• Media & Entertainment

• Public Sector & Education

• IT & Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Transportation & logistics

• Others

North America Enterprise Video Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Enterprise Video market

• Breakdown of Canada Enterprise Video market

