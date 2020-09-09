Non-Thermal Processing Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Top Players: Bosch, Emerson, Bühler, Hiperbaric España

Food & Beverage Industry is facing Challenges to adapt to new Delivery and Purchasing Pattern to Ride out the Covid19 Disruption

Advanced report on Non-Thermal Processing Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions).This Insuatry survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Global Non-Thermal Processing Market is expected to reach USD 1611.68 billion by 2025, from USD 826.88 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Bosch, Emerson, Bühler, Hiperbaric España, Avure Technologies, Chic Freshertech, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Nordion, Gray*Star, Dukane, Symbios Technologies, CHIC Foods Co. Ltd., Avure Technologies, Hiperbaric, Hormel Foods Corporation, Hain Celestial Group and American Pasteurization Company and many more.

Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Technology (High Pressure Processing (HPP), Pulsed Electric Field (PEF), Irradiation, Ultrasonic, Cold Plasma and Others)

By Food Product (Meat & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Beverages Others),

By Function (Quality Assurance, Microbial Inactivation, Cutting, Emulsification & Homogenization, Cleaning and Others)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

A pulsed electric field is a high intensity of electricity passing through variable electric field in which the food is stored. It is the predominant non-thermal process used for acid-based fluids, or fruit juices. This process is combined with mild heating which improves the efficiency of microbial inactivation and prolongs the shelf life of foods. Microbial inactivation is a function where non thermal processing is extensively used for food preservation. This process notably assists in extending the shelf life of food products for a considerable amount of time.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Trend of novel technologies over conventional ones

Retention of nutrients and sensory attributes of food

Energy saving “green technology

HPP technology speeds up packaged food processing to meet growing demand

Misconceptions leading to regulatory compliance for labelling irradiated food

High capital investment

Global Market Dynamics

The frozen food market is considered to be one of the leading and most dynamic sectors in the food industry. According to an article published by FOA, the market share for the frozen food sector was USD 75 billion in the year 2001 for U.S. and Europe region. The major players in the non-thermal processing market are making numerous developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants. This is significantly contributing to the growth of the non-thermal process market.

Many of the top firms have been involved with export markets and have also built brand recognition in the overseas markets. Moreover, the need for retention of nutrients and sensory attributes in food has prompted the non-thermal processing market. Extensive R&D activities have been undertaken to optimize the process and make it compatible for usage in various food applications.

Irradiation is an effective non-thermal technology used for microbial inactivation. In this process, food products undergo high frequency radiation treatment that leads to the disintegration of the cells of microorganisms. The application of non-thermal processing technology (NTP) is constantly increasing in the food industry at a rapid rate. The lack of heat in this technology offer several benefits such as the sensory and nutritional attributes of the product remaining unaffected, which helps in yielding products which are of better quality when compared to traditional processing methods.

