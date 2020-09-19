Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market 2020-2026 Study with Current and Upcoming Trends || Leading Players – ALLERGAN, Zydus Cadila, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gemphire

The Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market business report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. Competitive analysis has been carried out in this industry analysis report for the major players in the market which supports businesses take better moves for enhancing their product and sales. Besides, this Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis market research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares & possible sales volume of the company.

Market Analysis: Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market

Global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market is set to witness healthy CAGR of 56.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for NASH therapeutics and increasing presence of pipeline drugs are the factor for the growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market are ALLERGAN, Zydus Cadila, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gemphire, Genfit SA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Shire, Enzo Biochem Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Immuron, Pfizer Inc., Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Celerion, NuSirt Biopharma, Perspectum Diagnostics., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and others.

Market Definition: Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a kind of a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) which usually occurs when fat is collected in the liver. It usually causes inflammation and also damages the liver cell. NASH usually occurs on people who don’t consume alcohol. Itis very common in patients with conditions such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, high blood lipid, heart disease, and others. NASH can also cause problems like liver cancer and cirrhosis. According to researchers, about 3 to 12 percentage of population in United States is suffering from nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of diabetes and obesity is driving the growth of the market

Growing Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) affected population worldwide will also drive the market growth

Rising healthcare expenditure will also propel the market growth

Increasing launches of pipeline drugs will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of proper diagnostic technologies for Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) will restrain the market growth

Less demand in the underdeveloped countries is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market

By Drug Type

Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

Ocaliva

Obeticholic acid

Elafibranor

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc

Others

By Sales Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Provider

Retail Pharmacy

By Disease Cause

Hypertension

Heart Disease

High Blood Lipid

Type 2 Diabetes

Obesity

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare settings

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Altimmune, Inc announced that they have acquired Spitfire Pharma, Inc along with their product candidate SP-1373 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The main aim of the acquisition is to help the company to meet the requirement of the people for treatment of Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This acquisition will strengthen the company’s position in the market and will provide better treatment to their patients

In July 2019, InSphero AG launched their new 3D InSight Human Liver Disease Discovery Platform which is specially designed for the safety testing of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis drugs and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The main aim of this launch is to meet the increasing demand of research community for efficient and fast screening of the drug candidates

Competitive Analysis:

Global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

