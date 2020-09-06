Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition process in London begins on Monday – UK court hearing on the extradition of fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi from September 7th

A money laundering case has also been filed against 49-year-old diamond dealer Nirav Modi in India.

The second phase of the extradition process against the fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi (Nirav Modi) will begin on Monday in a UK court and will be presented via video conference. Nirav Modi (Nirav Modi) is accused of fraud (PNB Scam) of approximately 14,000 rupees by the Punjab National Bank (PNB). He has been in a London prison since his arrest in March. A money laundering case was filed against a 49-year-old diamond trader in India. The Indian government has filed a lawsuit against Nirav’s extradition to London’s Westminster court through the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

ED confiscated Nirav Modi worth 330 crore

Given the restrictions of the coronavirus, District Judge Samuel Gooji has ordered Modi to present himself through a video conference from a room in Wandsworth Prison. The five-day hearing is due to end on Friday.

Judge Gooji led the first phase of the extradition hearing in May, during which the CPS filed a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering against Modi. After additional “corroborative evidence” is provided by the Government of India, an upcoming hearing will be held to complete these arguments.

ED’s big action against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi

