Next Generation Memory Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology (Volatile, Nonvolatile), by Application (Healthcare, Agriculture, and Others), by Wafer Size (Volatile Memory Market, Nonvolatile Memory Market), and by Geography

Next Generation Memory Market is expected to grow from USD 2.88 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Next-generation memories are the introduction of new technologies and advancements in the area of storage devices. They feature major upgrade of software and hardware components of storage devices. With the rising need for faster, efficient, and cost-effective Next-generation memories are introduced.

Rise in the demand for FeRAM in automotive applications, rise in the usage of next-generation memory in smartphones, advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and big data, high growth in the wearable electronics industry, increasing adoption of MRAM & PCM memory and enterprise storage, and increasing demand for faster, efficient and cost-effective memory solutions are the major factors contributing to the growth of Next-generation memory market.

However, higher designing costs for emerging memories, low stability during environmental conditions, and presence of intense competition are the key restraining factor for Next-generation memory market.

Further key findings from the report:

• Among Geographical regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall Next-generation market in 2016. Rapid technological advancements, changes in consumer preferences overuse of electronic data storage device are the factors driving the growth of next-generation memory market in this region

• From Technology segment, Nonvolatile memory accounted for the largest share of the Next-generation market in 2016. Advantages of Nonvolatile memory over volatile memory such as better speed and improved performance efficiency is the key factor for the growth of this segment. Nonvolatile memories such as STT-MRAM, 3D XPoint, and ReRAM are further contributing to the growth of this segment

• Next Generation Memory Market for consumer electronics application is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Consumer electronics segment include application areas such as smartphones, gaming devices, digital cameras, and others. From this application areas smartphone application to hold the largest share of the market in this segment

• APAC is expected to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2026. This growth can be attributed to increasing number of manufacturing activities in the enterprise storage and consumer electronics sectors, increasing demand for mobile phones and computers, rising number of data centers and servers, and increasing shipments of network equipment

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Next Generation Memory Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Next-Generation Memory Market on the basis of technology, application, wafer size, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Next Generation Memory Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Next-Generation Memory Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Next-Generation Memory Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Next Generation Memory Market globally.

Key Players in the Next Generation Memory Market Are:

• Samsung

• Micron

• Toshiba

• Western Digital

• Adesto

• SK Hynix

• Microchip

• Intel

• Fujitsu

• Everspin

• IBM

• Avalanche

• Open-Silicon

• RAMbus

Key Target Audience:

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Intellectual property (IP) core and licensing providers

• OEM technology solution providers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Next Generation Memory Market:

Research report categorizes the Next-Generation Memory Market based on technology, application, wafer size, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Next-Generation Memory Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Next Generation Memory Market, By Technology:

• Volatile Memory

• Nonvolatile Memory

Next Generation Memory Market, by Application:

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Military and Aerospace

• Enterprise Storage

• Automotive and Transportation

• Consumer Electronics

• Energy and Power

• Telecommunications

• Retail

• Industrial

Next-Generation Memory Market, By Wafer Size:

• Volatile Memory Market, By Wafer Size

• Nonvolatile Memory Market, By Wafer Size

Next-Generation Memory Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Next Generation Memory Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Next Generation Memory Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Next Generation Memory Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Next Generation Memory Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Next Generation Memory Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Next Generation Memory Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Next Generation Memory Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Next Generation Memory by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Next Generation Memory Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Next Generation Memory Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Next Generation Memory Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Next Generation Memory Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/next-generation-memory-market/2647/

