New York City Illuminates Blue on the 19th Anniversary of the Terrorist Attack on America 11 – The US is delivering this message in blue on the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attack

The terrorist attacks took place on September 11, 2001.

Highlights: On the 19th anniversary of September 11, 2001, the United States issued a message that more than 3,000 people had been killed in the terrorist attack.

The city of New York (NYC) is bathed in blue light on the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attack in America. Two rays of light rising into the sky from two famous buildings in the city are a reminder that America lost its population in this terrorist attack. One beam of light was installed on One World Trade Center and the other on the Empire State Building. America gives a message through the blue light and says that this light reminds us of our solidarity and strength.