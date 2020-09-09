Naphthalene Derivatives Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Form, by Derivative, by End-Use Industry and by Geography

Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market size was valued at USD 1.53 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.25 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.11%.

Naphthalene derivatives have wide applications as intermediates across different industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textile chemicals and construction drives the growth of naphthalene derivative market. The speedy growth of the textile industry has a positive impact on naphthalene derivative market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Naphthalene derivatives market Based on derivative, sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde was the biggest sub-segment of the naphthalene derivatives market in 2017. The huge market size of sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde can be attributed because of its use as a superplasticizer within concrete mixtures in the construction sector. Sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde is quite cost-effective as compared to other superplasticizers such as modified lignosulfonate and sulfonated melamine formaldehyde along with being highly durable with great strength.

Based on end-use industry, construction formed the largest segment of the naphthalene derivatives market. Naphthalene derivatives such as sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde and anhydride are used in the manufacturing of PVC plastics and also used as superplasticizers in the construction sector.

The Asia Pacific formed the largest market for naphthalene derivatives in 2017. Availability of cheap labor, competitive cost base flourishing manufacturing sector and increasing consumer demand are a few key factors that are expected to drive the naphthalene derivatives market in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the impact of macroeconomic stimuli such as increasing investments in construction & building activities in Southeast Asian countries is further expected to make the region one of the most promising naphthalene derivatives markets.

Scope of the Report:

Naphthalene Derivatives Market, by Source:

• Coal Tar

• Petroleum

• Other

Naphthalene Derivatives Market, by Form:

• Liquid

• Powder.

Naphthalene Derivatives Market, by Derivative:

• Phthalic Anhydride

• Naphthalene Sulfonic Acid

• Naphthols

• Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde

• Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonate Salts

• Others

Naphthalene Derivatives Market, by End-use Industry:

• Textile

• Oil & Gas

• Paints & Coatings

• Pulp & Paper

• Construction

• Agro chemicals

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Naphthalene Derivatives Market, by Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Naphthalene Derivatives Market:

• Koppers (US)

• BASF (Germany)

• Rütgers (Belgium)

• Evonik (Germany)

• Cromogenia Units (Spain)

• King Industries Inc. (US)

• Carbon Tech Group (Iran)

• JFE Chemical Corporation (Japan)

• Clariant (Switzerland)

• Huntsman Corporation (US)

Major Table Naphthalene Derivatives Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn )

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

