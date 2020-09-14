Mobile Payment Technologies Market: Industry Analysis Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2020-2027

Mobile Payment Technologies market report is a comprehensive background analysis of the industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. With the global market data provided in the report, it has become easy to achieve global perspective for the international business. This market report also contains market drivers and market restraints for industry that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Global mobile payment technologies market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the government initiatives promoting the usage of digital payment platforms along with availability of attractive offers available to the consumers with availing bill payment services through these mobile payment platforms.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Mobile Payment Technologies market including: BlueSnap Inc.; Global Payments Inc.; Paytm; SIX Card Solutions; Worldpay, LLC; Wirecard; ACI Worldwide, Inc.; Novatti Group Limited; PayUmoney; Paysafe Holdings UK Limited; Stripe; Dwolla; MTN Group Management Services (Pty) Ltd; Orange; Millicom; Safaricom; Comviva and among others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Mobile Payment Technologies market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Mobile Payment Technologies market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Mobile Payment Technologies industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Visa; Ant Financial; Airtel India; Boku Inc.; Apple Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Mastercard; Google; Fortumo; American Express Company; PayPal; Tencent; Vodafone Group; Fiserv, Inc.; Microsoft; First Data Corporation;

Segmentation: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market

By Type

Proximity Payment Near Field Communication (NFC) QR Code Payment

Remote Payment Short Message Service-Based (SMS-Based) Direct Operator Billing Digital Wallet Unstructured Service Supplementary Data/Sim Tool Kit (USSD/STK)



By Purchase Type

Airtime Transfers & Top-Ups

Merchandise & Coupons

Money Transfers & Payments

Travel & Ticketing, Others

By End-Use

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality & Tourism

Education

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunications

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, ACI Worldwide, Inc. announced that they had acquired Speedpay from Western Union for USD 750 million approximately. This transaction will help in expanding their consumers and service offerings by combining Speedpay’s bill payment platform. ACI will be able to provide expanded payment services across verticals like consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utilities, government and mortgage.

In April 2019, PayUmoney announced that they had acquired Wibmo, establishing a market leader of financial services due to the combination in expertise of both the companies. Wibmo is a leader of digital transactional security globally and PayUmoney has an established network of merchants utilizing their financial services. This acquisition will provide better operations of transactions and faster processing due to their combination.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Mobile Payment Technologies Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Mobile Payment Technologies Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Mobile Payment Technologies Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue and Market Share by Type

10.2 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Forecast by Type

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate

11 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue Market Share by Application

11.2 Mobile Payment Technologies Market Forecast by Application

11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

To Continue…..

