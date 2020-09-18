mild symptoms of coronavirus: Isolation at home: Corona is terrifying again in Delhi. They know how to focus your attention on mild symptoms – home isolation rules and how to take care of yourself while the coronavirus spreads in Hindi

Schools weren’t even fully open yet as the government re-issued guidelines to close schools amid the chaos of coronavirus. According to the latest information, the schools for children are now closed until October 5th. In these situations, you should know how to avoid corona infection … basics of care

-What diet should you be on at the time of corona infection, what to keep in mind in your daily activities and along with these you should also be clear about whether you or a family member have a mild corona infection, if you have any symptoms what should you do then pay attention to the isolation at home?

Who can isolate at home?

-It’s not that feeling the mild symptoms of the coronavirus within you doesn’t mean that you decide for yourself that you need home isolation.

According to the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health, the decision whether a person needs home isolation can only be made after an examination by the medical officer.

These are the rules of house isolation

Before the patient can be isolated at home, they must submit their acceptance by filling out a small form to follow and follow the doctor’s guidelines.

– After 24 hours and 7 days a caretaker should be present, i.e. H. All the time to take care of the patient. At the same time, the caregiver should be in regular contact with the treating doctor or the doctor. So that the doctor gets to know the exact condition of the patient.

– The caregiver must continuously monitor the patient’s health. During this time, he should check the patient’s body temperature and regularly check his breathing process. Monitoring of increasing symptoms of cough, fever and corona is included.

-Perfect mobile phone must have Arogya Setu app. It is also the responsibility of the infected person’s family to keep this app active. At the same time, the patient himself has to provide his health professional and the District Surveillance Officer with information about his health.

You need these essentials at home

First of all, you need a room in the house where you can live completely separate from your family, even if you are in the middle of your family. So that nobody in your family gets the infection.

-What changes are affecting your health need to be watched carefully and get full information from your doctor. Also know about pulse oximeter, blood pressure test, body temperature test, etc.

You must also take full care of your diet while in isolation at home. So that your body is fully nourished. The virus has not been able to dominate your body and your immunity may increase.

