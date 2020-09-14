Medical Gas Market Forecast to 2026 – Status Quo, Market Size & Structure, Competitive Landscape, Market Segments and Development Trends

Global Medical Gas Market By Product (Medical Gases, Medical Gas Equipment),Application (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic Applications, Therapeutic Applications, Others), Method Of Separation (Physical Separators, Fractional Distillation, Molecular Sieve, Semipermeable Membrane, Others), End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutions, Emergency Service Providers, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

A medical gas is the gas which is manufactured, packaged, and planned for administration to a patient in therapy, anaesthesia, or diagnosis purposes. The medical gases are mainly used in home healthcare, hospitals, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, emergency service providers and also in academic & research institutions. Medical Air, Carbon Dioxide, Oxygen, Nitrogen and Nitrous Oxide are the most common used medical gases in the hospital areas including recovery areas, patient rooms, operating rooms, and others.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Gas Market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing & research, diagnostic applications, therapeutic applications and others. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research segment is sub-segmented into drug discovery, pharmaceutical manufacturing, process development and quality control. Diagnostic Applications segment is sub-segmented into medical imaging and general laboratory use. Therapeutic Applications segment is sub-segmented into respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, anesthesia, cryosurgery and other therapeutic applications. In 2019, therapeutic application segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In February 2018, Matheson Tri-Gas (Subsidiary of Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)) (U.S.) concluded an agreement with Gazprom (Russia) for the distribution and import of helium in Russia. This strategy will help Taiyo Nippon Sanso Company to expand their business.

On the basis of method of separation, the market is segmented into physical separators, fractional distillation, molecular sieve, semipermeable membrane and others. In 2019, fractional distillation segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2018, Air Liquide (France) entered Saudi Arabia’s healthcare market by acquiring the respiratory unit of Thimar Al Jazirah (Saudi Arabia). This strategy helped the company to expand its business in healthcare activity and enhance its customer base in the Middle East.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, emergency service providers and others. In 2019, hospital segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In May 2015, BeaconMedaes, a subsidiary of Atlas Copco, takes medical gas monitoring to next level with TotalAlert infinity notification system which will help to respond to medical gas outlet in hospitals and other medical facilities.This will help Atlas Copco to provide a range of comprehensive solutions to its customers.

Product Launch:

In 2016, Linde Gas has launched a new light-weight cylinder package for medical oxygen. This product will help in continuous oxygen supply at the hospital and home. This launch will help the company in the expansion of their business by grasping more customers.

In 2015, Linde Gas has launched first cylinder filing site at Siliguri in West Bengal. This will help the company to expand their business in India and to achieve great milestone in their business.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), The Linde Group (Dublin), SOL-SpA (Italy), Praxair Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Air Liquide (France), Atlas Copco (Sweden), GCE Holding AB (Sweden), Messer Group (Germany), The Southern Gas Limited (India), Aims Industries Ltd. (India), Amico Group (U.S.), GCE Group (Sweden), Crumpton Welding Supplies & Equipment (U.S.), Zaburitz Pearl Co., Ltd. (Myanmar), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (India), Uttam (Pakistan), SCI Analytical (U.S.), Rotarex (Brazil, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.) and many others.

