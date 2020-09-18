Mammography Devices Market 2020-2026 To Witness Heavy Growth Prospects || Leading Players – Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Hologic, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V

With this Mammography Devices Market research report, insights and realities of the Healthcare industry can be focused which helps keep the business on the right track. The report contains remarkable market data, present market trends, product consumption, environment, technological innovation, future prospects, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Mammography Devices Market report analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, challenges, market risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This market analysis report categorizes the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application and end-use industry.

Market Analysis: Global Mammography Devices Market

Global Mammography Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.8 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.6 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 11.9%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Key Market Competitors: Global Mammography Devices Market

Some of the major players of the global Mammography Devices market are Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Hologic, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthcare GmbH , , Metaltronica S.p.A., Planmed Oy, Carestream Health ,Gamma Medica, Inc, Analogic Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Japan., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP,, CMR Naviscan, Dilon Technologies, Inc,, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc, KUB Technologies, Micrima Limited, SonoCiné, Supersonic Imagine Among others

Market Definition: Global Mammography Devices Market

A mammography devices uses low-dose x-rays to diagnose and examine the human breast. The main purpose is the early detection of the breast cancer when it is most treatable. The devices identify mircocalcifications and characteristic of masses. The global aging population specially aged women account for major breast cancer related death to resolve this advance technology demand in mammography is key factor to growth.

Mammography Devices Market Drivers

Increasing incidences of breast cancer is going to drive the market growth.

Government funding for treatment of breast cancer

Growing technological advancement in breast imaging modalities

Mammography Devices Market Restraint

Stringent regulations for approval of procedures.

High investments in installing breast imaging systems

Segmentation: Global Mammography Devices Market

Mammography Devices Market : By Product type

Film screen system

Digital system

3d system

Analog system

Biopsy system

Mammography Devices Market : By Technology

Breast tomosysnthesis

CAD

Digital

Mammography Devices Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory centers

Clinics and others

Mammography Devices Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Mammography Devices Market :

In March, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced important step towards the breast cancer screening process as well as to help empower patients by providing important information. The new amendments make it mandatory that screening facilities need to provide detailed information to the patients and healthcare professionals.

In March 2019, according to the ‘National cancer institute’ journal the artificial intelligence system may perform as accurate as radiologists in the evaluation of digital mammography for breast cancer screening.

Competitive Analysis: Global Mammography Devices Market

The global mammography devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mammography devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

