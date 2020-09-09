Luxury Watch Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Top Players: RADO WATCH CO. LTD.; Rolex; Burberry; OMEGA SA; Festina; LVMH

According to latest report, titled “Luxury Watch Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2027” The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.

Luxury watch can be defined as an exclusive high-end watch that has enhanced quality of products and pristine methods utilized in the production process for the same. Innovative methods of marketing in combination with advanced products offered by the manufacturers have resulted in the high demand for the product. These watches are simply an upgradation over the traditional conventional watches, with advanced features and characteristics which results in its high price.

The major players profiled in this report include: RADO WATCH CO. LTD.; Rolex; Burberry; OMEGA SA; Festina; LVMH; Richemont; KERING; The Swatch Group Ltd; Fossil Group; Seiko Watch Corporation; Chopard; PATEK PHILIPPE SA; Breitling SA; Audemars Piguet and Bulgari.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product Type Mechanical Quartz Chronograph Automatic Others

By Gender Type Men Women

By Distribution Channel Direct Retail E-Commerce



Market Drivers:

Rising innovations and advancements resulting in combination of traditional style and modern technology in watches has resulted in increased adoption for the product; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Adoption of the products as a status symbol and fashion statement which has been a result of rising levels of disposable income is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of counterfeit products in the market is a factor that is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing levels of prices for the product which has been a result of rise in prices of raw materials and increase in cost of the production process; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Why you should buy this report?

This report offers a concise analysis of the Luxury Watch market for the last 5 years with historical data and more accurate prediction for upcoming 6 years on the basis of statistical information.

This report helps you to understand the market components by offering a cohesive framework of the key players and their competition dynamics as well as strategies.

The report is a complete guideline for the clients to arrive an informed business decision since it consists of a detailed information for better understandings of the current and future market situation.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In January 2019, Audemars Piguet announced the launch of their luxury watch collection under the name “11:59” collection, with a variety of watch operations and moving technique.

In May 2018, Richemont announced the launch of their new sustainable brand “Baume”. The brand inclusive of unisex affordable, sustainable watches.

