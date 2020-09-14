Uncategorized
LTE And 5G Broadcast Market Growing Demand, Supply and Revenue 2020 to 2027 || Keysight Technologies, Altair Semiconductor, Airspan, Athonet srl, Fortinet, Inc., Mpirical Limited, Juniper Networks,
This LTE And 5G Broadcast report puts light on the market strategies that are being adopted by the competitors and leading organizations. The report helps understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact on the global market. It provides CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets are also key aspects of this report. LTE And 5G Broadcast report gives insights and data that hold the power to truly make a difference to the client’s business.
Global LTE and 5G broadcast market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for high quality public safety communication system and rising monetizing network bandwidth through new business models are the factor for the growth of this market.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the LTE And 5G Broadcast market including: Intel Corporation, Verizon, T-Mobile USA, INC, Keysight Technologies, Altair Semiconductor, Airspan, Athonet srl, Fortinet, Inc., Mpirical Limited, Juniper Networks, Inc. among others.
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the LTE And 5G Broadcast market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the LTE And 5G Broadcast market segments and regions.
Competitive scenario:
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of LTE And 5G Broadcast industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAMSUNG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco, ZTE Corporation., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, NEC Corporation, EXPWAY, AT&T Intellectual Property,
Segmentation: Global LTE And 5G Broadcast Market
By Technology
- LTE Broadcast
- 5G Broadcast
By End- User
- Video on Demand
- Mobile TV
- Connected Cars
- Emergency Alerts
- Stadiums
- E-Newspapers and E-Magazines
- Fixed LTE Quadruple Play
- Last Mile Content Delivery Network
- Radio
- Data Feeds & Notifications
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Enensys Technologies announced the acquisition of Expway. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their LTE Broadcast technology offerings and enhance their 5G Broadcast solutions. This will also help them to become the market leader in mobile video streaming solutions. The technologies acquired by the company will also help them to provide various broadcast solutions
- In May 2019, China Mobile announced that they have partnered with ZTE so they can provide China’s first 5G broadcast of a live sporting event. Shanxi Branch is planning to use the ZTE’s 5G Live TV solutions so they can broadcast the 2nd National Youth Games of China from Taiyuan in Shanxi. They are using technologies such as low latency coding and MEC so they can decrease the live end-to-end latency to less than a second when shown over IPTV
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
1 LTE And 5G Broadcast Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global LTE And 5G Broadcast Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 LTE And 5G Broadcast Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 LTE And 5G Broadcast Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global LTE And 5G Broadcast Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global LTE And 5G Broadcast Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global LTE And 5G Broadcast Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global LTE And 5G Broadcast Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 LTE And 5G Broadcast Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
To Continue…..
