LOCOMOTIVE MARKET EXPECTED TO POSITIVELY AFFECT ON THE GROWTH GLOBALLY WITH | BOMBARDIER, TATA MOTORS, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, HITACHI, UGL, SIEMENS, BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LIMITED, STADLER, WABTEC CORPORATION, STRUKTON AND MORE

Locomotive Market report added by Data Bridge Market Research evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Wabtec Corporation; Metso Corporation; Brookville Equipment Corporation; Materfer; KONČAR – Electronics and Informatics Inc.; A. Stucki Company; UGL Rail; Tata Motors; Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc.; HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY; Taiwan Rolling Stock Co, Ltd. and Stadler Rail AG.

Global locomotive market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 2.79% in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the levels of expenditure on the advancements modernization of railway systems globally, also high levels of government expenditure to improve and develop rail transport systems for public conveyance.

By Technology (IGBT Power Module, GTO Thyristor Module, SiC Power Module),

Locomotive Technology (Turbocharged, Maglevs, Conventional Locomotive),

Motive Power (Gas Turbine Electric, Steam Diesel Hybrid, Diesel, Atomic Electric, Steam, Fuel Cell Electric, Electric, Gasoline, Hybrid),

Components (Traction, Inverter, Alternator, Rectifier, Auxiliary Power Conversion Unit),

Rolling Stock Type (DMU, EMU, Diesel & Electric Locomotive),

Application (Passenger, Freight, Switcher Locomotives),

The outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 all over the world has disturbed the economic and financial structures of the whole world. The world’s topmost economies such as the US, China, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and many others are on the verge of collapse. Our Analysts at Data Bridge Market Research has conducted a special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and industry experts from the various region to minutely understand the impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Locomotive Market along with tables and graphs related to various countries and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Global Locomotive Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Global Locomotive Market Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the the report "Strukton; Alstom; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; Siemens; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; CRRC; Hitachi, Ltd.; Bombardier; Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited; Wabtec Corporation; Metso Corporation; Brookville Equipment Corporation; Materfer; KONČAR – Electronics and Informatics Inc.; A. Stucki Company; UGL Rail; Tata Motors; Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc.; HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY; Taiwan Rolling Stock Co, Ltd. and Stadler Rail AG"

List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Market Dynamics

Rise in the demand for fuel efficient among growing concerns for the environment; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increased demand for advanced power components and modernization in the market leading to lower weight locomotives is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

High levels of urbanization leading to enhanced adoption of railway services globally is expected to drive the market growth

Requirement of large capital funding for the integration and establishment as well as maintenance of railway services are factors restraining the growth of the market

To comprehend Global Locomotive Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Locomotive Market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Wabtec Corporation announced that they had completed the merger with GE Transportation. This merger establishes Wabtec as a global leader in transportation & logistics products and services providing the highest levels of modernized & advanced levels of equipments and components.

In December 2018, A. Stucki Company announced that they had acquired Savage Fueling Corp. The acquisition will help in expansion of locomotive services of A. Stucki Company where Savage Fueling Corp. will continue to operate with the same management & employees although the name will be changed to Velocity Rail Solutions.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Locomotive Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Locomotive Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Locomotive Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

