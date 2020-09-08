Lighting Product Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, by application, by Lighting Fixture, by Retailers and By Geography

Lighting Product Market is estimated to surpass $0.220 Trillion market in 2019 and reach USD XX Trillion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of XX % during the forecast period 2018-2026 globally.

Lighting Product is having a major impact on rising industries and household sector alike consequently changing the face of global economy in upcoming future. Accordingly, 242.63 Billion lighting products are to be produced in the market by 2020, product efficiency and growing demand being the major driving force. An efficient Lighting Product market to manage such high device volumes, diversity, and geographies is the need of the time.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Mainly in Lighting Product Market, product segment is usually named as Standalone Type. Standalone Type covers LED Tubes & Bulbs, Incandescent, T8 LED Tubes & Bulbs, and High Intensity Discharge. Of these, the LED tubes will hold largest market i.e. around 50% in the forecast period. Simultaneously other product segments are expected to lose their shares in the forecast period.

Basically key applications consist of Residential Lighting, Table Lamp, Floor Lamp, Desk Lamp, Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Outdoor Lighting (Street Lights, Parking Garage, Landscape, etc.) and others. Amongst these, Outdoor Lighting is estimated to grow at higher rate in the forecast period. Usage in the usage of LEDs at outdoor places has increased in last few decades. Usually, parking areas and traffic lights install it prominently.

Lighting Fixture spending will reach XX billion in 2018, making it the third largest industry segment in Lighting Product Market. The leading consumer use cases will be related to the Application. Retailers of Lighting Product Market will experience strong spending growth over the forecast period with an overall CAGR of over XX%.

The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. APAC is going to emerge as one of the highest growing region in forecast period followed by Europe. Increasing manufacturing and sales of the product and technology in the country such as North America will fuel the Lighting Product Market.

Maximize Market Research has comprehensively analyzed Lighting Product Market emphasizing on each and every segment keeping global and regional dynamics in perspective. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth to attain a balanced scenario in the market. Report classifies Lighting Product Market into various segments such as Product, Application, Lighting Fixture, Retailers and Regions providing the thorough understanding of the Lighting Product. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts of the market, giving an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Lighting Product Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Lighting Product Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Lighting Product Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Lighting Product Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Lighting Product Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Lighting Product Market:

Lighting Product Market, By Product:

LED Tubes & Bulbs, T8 LED tubes & bulbs and Others (Incandescent, High Intensity Discharge)

Lighting Product Market, By Application:

Residential Lighting, Table Lamp, Floor Lamp, and Desk Lamp, Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Outdoor Lighting (Street Lights, Parking Garage, Landscape, etc.) and Others

Lighting Product Market, By Lighting Fixture:

Ceiling Fixtures, Recessed Lighting Fixture, Strip Light Fixture and Others (Chandeliers, Pendants, etc.

Lighting Product Market, By Retailers:

The Home Depot, Lowes Target, Wal-Mart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sam’s Club, Costco, and Menards

Lighting Product Market, By Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Players of the Lighting Product Market:

Home Depot

Lowes

Target

Wal-Mart

Bed Bath & Beyond

Sam’s Club

Costco

Menards

Philips

Kim Lighting

Innovative Lighting

Cree

Baja Designs

Grote

Rigid Industries

DECO Lighting

BIOS

LSI Industries

Nichia

Osram

Brightlux

Everlight

Epistar

Moser Baer

Oreva

SYSKA

Eveready

Havells

Wipro

